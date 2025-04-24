Roundup! India en Pakistan liggen overhoop, Pakistaans luchtruim dicht voor Indiase vliegtuigen, India zet ALLE Pakistanen uit
New Delhi's foreign ministry has said all Pakistani citizens in India must leave the country by 29 April, in the latest diplomatic measure taken after an attack it blames on Islamabad.
"In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend…
Het is overal op aard een gespannen knoeizooi en nu beginnen ze in India en Pakistan ook maar weer eens aan een potje geopolitiek snooker. Die twee liggen sinds 1947 met elkaar in de clinch, met name over Kashmir, een bergachtig gebied dat geclaimd wordt door zowel India als Pakistan als China. Zet in dat bestuurlijk ingewikkelde gebied een fel-islamitische bevolking met separatistische neigingen en je krijgt Kashmiroorlogen, het gedoe rond Bangladesh, de Kargiloorlog en nu wéér gezeik: dinsdag vielen er bij een gewapende aanval op toeristen in Kashmir 26 doden. De slachtoffers komen uit India en de onbekende groepering die de aanslag heeft opgeëist, 'Kashmir Resistance', heeft volgens India banden met Pakistan, of in ieder geval met Lashkar-e-Taiba: een Pakistaanse terreurgroep die naar goed terroristisch gebruik islamitisch extremistisch is, en vecht voor een wereldwijd kalifaat.
Pakistan heeft betrokkenheid bij de aanslag meteen ontkend maar de poep is de ventilator aan het raken: vooralsnog diplomatiek en economisch, maar een militair conflict komt op deze manier wel dichterbij. India heeft de belangrijkste grensovergangen gesloten, het Indus-waterverdrag opgeschort en diplomaten het land uitgekieperd. Vandaag heeft Pakistan alle handel met India stilgelegd, het luchtruim dichtgegooid voor Indiase vliegtuigen en verklaard 'klaar te zijn om zichzelf te verdedigen'. India heeft dan weer Indiase burgers in Pakistan opgeroepen om per direct terug te keren naar India en last but not least: alle visa van Pakistanen worden ingetrokken en zij moeten voor 29 april zijn vertrokken uit India.
Minister-president Narenda Modi van India heeft op televisie gezegd dat: "India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth." In Pakistan is het Nationale Veiligheidscomité bijeen. Het is nog niet bekend wat de gevolgen van de spanningen zijn voor Europees-India (Londen) en Europees-Pakistan (Birmingham). Voor Nederlandse info en updates stapt u natuurlijk in de digitale collegezaal van professor Doornbos. En, China & Taiwan, wanneer beginnen jullie?
