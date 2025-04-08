In aanloop naar het einddoel de Wollige Mammoet eerst die Wollige Muis en nu weer deze geweldenaren. De Reuzenwolven, door Game of Thrones gepopulariseerd als Dire Wolves, zijn 'terug', soort van. Vooropgesteld: uitstékende marketing, die thunderclap met Joe Rogan en TIME Magazine. Maar we koppen 'gekloond' wel even tussen aanhalingstekens, want technisch was dit het proces: "The scientists then rewrote the 14 key genes in the cell’s nucleus to match those of the dire wolf; no ancient dire wolf DNA was actually spliced into the gray wolf’s genome. (...) Creating the dire wolves called for making just 20 edits in 14 genes in the common gray wolf, but those tweaks gave rise to a host of differences, including Romulus’ and Remus’ white coat, larger size, more powerful shoulders, wider head, larger teeth and jaws, more-muscular legs, and characteristic vocalizations, especially howling and whining. The dire wolf genome analyzed to determine what those changes were was extracted from two ancient samples—one a 13,000-year-old tooth found in Sheridan Pit, Ohio, the other a 72,000-year-old ear bone unearthed in American Falls, Idaho." Oftewel, zo kunnen wij het ook! Veel meer beeld en toelichting na de breek.