Blue suits you 💙@NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have completed suiting up for launch at @NASAKennedy and will soon head to the launch pad.



Liftoff is targeted for 12:25pm ET from Space Launch Complex-41.



More: https://t.co/1Hv7pKScJt pic.twitter.com/IgvG70kyv5