This was already bad, but upon further thought, this is probably a metaphor about herself winning the popular vote but not the presidency, which makes it a solid contender for the worst tweet of all time

Hillary Clinton @ HillaryClinton Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie