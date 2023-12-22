Beaking: Sigrid kaag is the leading candidate to be the special UN "Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator" in #Gaza . She is the former Dutch FM, also the former head of the joint OPCW-UN mission in Syria (2013). The resolution requested (OP4) the UNSG to "appoint a…

Uit welke wandelgangen de bovenstaande VN New York HQ journo van AlAraby TV (wiki) Nabil Abi Saab het nou precies heeft is niet duidelijk. Maar het klinkt te aannemelijk en leuk om niet tussen aanhalingstekens te koppen, dus bij deze! "Beaking: Sigrid kaag is the leading candidate to be the special UN "Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator" in Gaza." Bron: "It was revealed to me on my walk." Nou, enorm zin in Gaza Kolonelsregime Kaag I.

En er valt in ieder geval een en ander te heropbouwen, want CNN schrijft: "Satellite imagery from those early days of the war reveals more than 500 impact craters over 12 meters (40 feet) in diameter, consistent with those left behind by 2,000-pound bombs. Those are four times heavier than the largest bombs the United States dropped on ISIS in Mosul, Iraq, during the war against the extremist group there. (...) The density of Israel’s first month of bombardment in Gaza had “not been seen since Vietnam.”" Zie een zo'n krater in de video na de breek.

In ander nieuws uit Kaagstad ziet u na de breek de eerste echt goede IDF K9 POV's in Hamas-tunnels voorzien van beeldduiding en al. MinDef Gallant zegt opnieuw dat het einde van Hamas-leider Sinwar nabij is, maar ditmaal dan echt, of zo: "One thing is clear, Yahya Sinwar now hears the IDF tank treads above him, the Air Force bombs, and the IDF's operations. He will also meet the barrels of our guns soon."