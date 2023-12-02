⚡ OK, this is impressive 🤯 I also wanted to try upscaling Lara Croft from PS1 to super high resolution! Mini step by step tutorial 👇 1/ First Upscaling: - Preset: Standard - Creativity: 3 - HDR: 0 - Resemblance: -1 - Prompt: "Screenshot, (detailed eyes:1.2), (detailed…
AI-vrouwenvertier en Godzilla vs Kong DEEL TWEE in het StamCafé
Bioscoop is TERUG en we kijken opnieuw voor het verhaal. Ditmaal niet Godzilla en Kong vs Mechagodzilla, maar Godzila en Kong tegen een nóg veel grotere aap met nóg veel slechtere intenties. Om moverende redenen is Godzilla's atoomenergie ditmaal paars en draagt Kong een soort gouden PANTSERHANDSCHOEN. Weet je, als ze maar winnen.
In ander, niet CGI, maar AI-nieuws opnieuw een heugelijke ontwikkeling: vrouwen waren al overbodig maar nu dus nog meer. Onderstaand wat AI met Playstation 1 Lara Croft kan, en weer daaronder hoe je van elke willekeurige foto een dansmeisje naar keuze kunt maken. En weer daaronder meer online onzin dan u lief is. Geniet met mate.
Lara Croft 1 in handomdraai wel heel betamelijk
Dames bedankt voor het lachen, we gaan verder!
This is Animate-Anyone A new Image-to-Video synthesis for character/person animation by researchers from Alibaba Group Lets have a look, videos and links below 🧵 A Thread
When you cannot tell the difference between real & virtual anymore, what happens? No more real person #TikTok #dance videos? Auto #AI detector? Or just no one wants to see any more TikTok dance videos, real OR virtual…
RIP human Tiktokers Hello AI Tiktokers Why cringe dance when you can code cringe dancing?
he will never be him
the two genres of european prime minister:
"Do you have any words for the hydrogen bomb before your upcoming match?"
😭😭😭
As a mf who can’t take shit serious I love when them patriotic ass politicians go on live TV and say some unprofessional gangster shit to foreign countries
NEW: Boris Johnson asked security officials to draw up plans for a covert raid on a Dutch vaccine factory to retrieve 5 million doses of the Covid jab that had been ‘stolen’ by the EU dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…
my dude is fucking back!!!!
cillian murphy just invented a way to sit and stand at the same time
Security tried not to look back 😂
you might’ve ran into him but he definitely did not run into you