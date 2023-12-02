achtergrond

Geenstijl

login

word lid

nachtmodus

tip redactie

zoeken

AI-vrouwenvertier en Godzilla vs Kong DEEL TWEE in het StamCafé

Bioscoop is TERUG en we kijken opnieuw voor het verhaal. Ditmaal niet Godzilla en Kong vs Mechagodzilla, maar Godzila en Kong tegen een nóg veel grotere aap met nóg veel slechtere intenties. Om moverende redenen is Godzilla's atoomenergie ditmaal paars en draagt Kong een soort gouden PANTSERHANDSCHOEN. Weet je, als ze maar winnen.

In ander, niet CGI, maar AI-nieuws opnieuw een heugelijke ontwikkeling: vrouwen waren al overbodig maar nu dus nog meer. Onderstaand wat AI met Playstation 1 Lara Croft kan, en weer daaronder hoe je van elke willekeurige foto een dansmeisje naar keuze kunt maken. En weer daaronder meer online onzin dan u lief is. Geniet met mate.

Lara Croft 1 in handomdraai wel heel betamelijk

Dames bedankt voor het lachen, we gaan verder!

Wie Dan🍃
Wie Dan🍃
@LudditeHacker
·Follow

Image
Jason Groves
Jason Groves
@JasonGroves1

NEW: Boris Johnson asked security officials to draw up plans for a covert raid on a Dutch vaccine factory to retrieve 5 million doses of the Covid jab that had been ‘stolen’ by the EU dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

148
Reply
Read 5 replies
@Spartacus | 04-12-23 | 22:30 | 60 reacties

Reaguursels

Over GeenStijl:
Contact / Huisregels / RSS / Privacy en cookies / Cookie instellingen / Responsible Disclosure / Adverteren / Voorwaarden

Tip de redactie

Wil je een document versturen? Stuur dan gewoon direct een mail naar redactie@geenstijl.nl
Hoef je ook geen robotcheck uit te voeren.

Uitgelezen op GeenStijl? Abonneer je op Nijmans Nieuwsbriefje!
Linktips:
Kansino. Hét online casino van Nederland.|Bookmakers|Online casino overzicht|Bookmakers Nederland|Online Casino|Online casino Nederland|LOESOE - nieuws en entertainment|Online Casino Top 5|Casino bonussen|CoinMart|online bookmakers in Nederland