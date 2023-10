En hier nog iets dat ik onlangs voor mijn zusje schreef:

I really would like to debunk four common myths and misconceptions about Israel. Please do read this, because these four things really are important. Please remember that I've been there to both Israel and Palestine (the West Bank) twice and seen with my own eyes and spoken with all kinds of Israelis including Jews, Muslims, atheists, Christians.

1 - Israel illegally occupies Palestine and Gaza

Not true. There was not ever such an independent country as Palestine nor a people called 'The Palestines'. Never in history nor in 1949 when the state of Israel was founded. There were Arabs but they did not call themselves Palestinian. Look it up for yourself.

Gaza is not occupied by Israel at all. 18 years ago Israel withdrew all its citizens from Gaza and Gaza has had full self-determination ever since. Also receiving many billions of dollars in aide in all those years.

2 - Gaza is completely closed off and blocked and isolated from the outside world by Israel

Not true. Gazan residents are free to travel in and out of Gaza and thousands of Gaza residents work in Israel and travel daily in and out. Yes, there are border controls just like between any countries. Equally, many goods enter Gaza daily from Israel. Though obviously things have changed since October 6th.

Also, Gaza has a south border with Egypt, which is completely blocked and Gaza residents do not have the freedom to travel to Egypt, because Egypt wants nothing to do with them.

3 - Israel is an apartheids regime which oppresses non-Jews

Not true. 25% of Israeli population is non-Jew, mostly Arab, and they have full and equal citizen rights just like any other Israeli (Jew). Jews do not have any privilege whatsoever over non-Jews. They move and work and live wherever they want throughout the whole of Israel.

Small detail: all road signs are in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic and English.

4 - Israel is committing genocide on the Palestinians

Not true. In 1948 when Israel was constituted there were 1.2 million Arabs. Now there are between 5 and 7 million (depending how you count)! Israel is not in the slightest committing genocide on the Palestinians or Arabs, nor does it want to!

And ask yourself this: what would happen if either side gained absolute power?

If Hamas etc put down their weapons and Israel gained absolute control, nothing at all would happen. There would be peace and Gaza could rebuild and become the Singapore of the mediterranean.

If Israel put down all its weapons and Hamas (and surrounding Islamic nations) gained absolute control, not a single Jew would be left alive.

This we know 100% for sure, because Hamas has that black on white in their constitution.