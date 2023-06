The globalist elites -of wich I want to be a part- all speak English. The Dutch have built a knowledge society, and the only way to get our silly ideas across and ultimately produced, is by using the lingua Franca: English. If we do not do that it becomes increasingly difficult to tell other people what to do. The people who have not developed as sophisticated as we have.

Besides that, it is racism to ask people to speak the native language of the Netherlands, it’s opressing. Speaking in your native tongue is only acceptable if you are a native from one of the African countries or a native American.

I do not want to live in a racist country where people speak their native tongue!