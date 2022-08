@Spring Bruissteen | 18-08-22 | 13:42:

LOOL op Reddit wordt de grap uitgelegd door @YourJokeExplained

"This is joke follows the format of "How many ___ does it take to screw in a lightbulb?"

The joke is that Coldplay (the band) copies the music of Radiohead (another band) so they would see how Radiohead screws in a lightbulb then copy it."