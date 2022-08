Ingredients (serves 4)

1 Burmese python fillet

½ cup unsalted butter

1 tablespoon capers

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, coarsely chopped

4 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a small pan, heat butter until it just begins to brown. Remove from heat and add capers, lemon juice, and parsley. Set aside.

In a bowl, dredge the python filet in flour until evenly covered.

In a large, oven-safe pan, warm olive oil over medium heat, then add python.

Sear python filet on both sides until golden brown, then transfer pan to the preheated oven.

Bake for 5 minutes at 350°F. Remove from heat, top with butter sauce, and serve.