Alstublieft!

Zelf service vandaag. Zelf zingen dus. When I was just a little boy

Standin' to my Daddy's knee

My Papa said "Son, don't let the man get you

And do what he done to me?

'Cause he'll get you

'Cause he'll get ya now, now"

Well, I can remember the Fourth of July

Runnin' through the backwood bay

I can still hear my old hound dog barkin'

Chasin' down a hoodoo there

Chasin' down a hoodoo there

Born on the bayou

Born on the bayou

Born on the bayou

Lord, Lord

Wish I were back on the bayou

Rollin' with some Cajun Queen

Wish that I were a fast freight train

A-just a-choogling on down to New Orleans

Born on the bayou

Born on the bayou

Born on the bayou

Do it, do it, do it, do it…