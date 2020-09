Om over na te denken :

Losing The Race

Willis Eschenbach / June 11, 2020

I saw a very impressive man on TV today, a black ex-Navy guy. He said:

“When I wear my uniform, I get thanked for my service. And when I wear a suit, I get treated well.

But catch me with three days worth of beard wearing a hoodie, and suddenly everyone’s afraid of me”.

Let me start by saying this is a tragedy. However, it is more than just a tragedy. It is also a matter of statistics.

Whenever I or anyone walks down the street, we’re scanning for danger. This is especially true late at night or in a strange location.

So I’m walking down the street and I see a couple of unshaven young guys in hoodies. Here are the statistics.

• Black people commit more than half of all the murders committed in the US. More than half. 90% of these murders are committed by black men, as opposed to black women.

• Black people commit more than half of all the robberies committed in the US. More than half. 80% of these are committed by black men.

And the results are more depressing for young black people. They commit 58% of the murders and 64% of the robberies in the 18-and-under age group. And again, it’s almost all young black men, not young black women.

Next, as I discussed here, of the 607,762 violent black-white incidents recorded in 2018, black people were the offenders in over 90% of them. In other words, in nine violent incidents out of ten, whites were the victims and blacks were the offenders.

And the final statistic. Black men are only about 6% of the US population.

In other words, black men in general and young black men in particular are far and away the most dangerous of all of the large subgroups of us humanoids living in the US.

Meer .... rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/... (met bronnen van de genoemde cijfers)