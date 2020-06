Wat opbeurends na alle gekte van deze totaal gestoorde dag, Mother Tongue "Mad World" www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcmpXpE_XRk

Singalong (karaoke):

'Lovely lepper lost one more limb this week

But she's more famous now than ever

'Cause her smile's so sweet

Oh what a sad girl

The tragic fad girl

The lovely lepper cries herself to sleep

Because someone on Oprah called her a freak

When it's a mad world

It's a sad world

Oh it's a mad world

Such a sad world

Welcome to the mad world

It's a mad world

Mad man was arrested for crimes this week

The neighbors were so stunned

'Cause he was so shy, so meek

Oh what a shy boy

Couldn't tell a lie boy

The neighbors held the mad man in such high regard

They didn't see the bodies piled up in the yard

When it's a kind world

It's a blind world

Oh it's a mad world

Such a sad world

Welcome to the mad world

Oh it's a mad world'

Fijne avond in de kroeg, ik moet werken morgen. Tabee