I knew a girl named Nikki I guess you could say she was a sex fiend,

I met her in a hotel lobby masturbating with a magazine,

She said how'd you like to waste some time and I could not resist when I saw little Nikki grind.

She took me to her castle and I just couldn't believe my eyes,

She had so many devices everything that money could buy,

She said "sign your name on the dotted line." The lights went out and Nikki started to grind.

Nikki

The castle started spinning or maybe it wa my brain.

I can't tell you what she did to me but my body will never be the same.

Awe, her lovin will kick your behind, she'll show you no mercy

But she'll sure 'nough, sure 'nough show you how to grind

Come on Nikki

I woke up the next morning, Nikki wasn't there.

I looked all…