Wijze woorden in

The adios lounge

youtu.be/F29uPWCYgWc

Don't let nobody go there for you

Don't be satisfied with a second-hand life

Don't let nobody stifle or bore you

Handle your troubles or take on your strife

Don't let nobody live your life for you

Not your friends, not your kids, no not even your wife

If you want to know where the rainbow ends

It's you who've got to go there and find it my friend