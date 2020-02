Ayaan Hirsi Ali On The West, Dawa, And Islam

interview with Ayaan Hirsi Ali

via Uncommon Knowledge, Tuesday, August 8, 2017

"Ayaan Hirsi Ali: Pluralism, tolerance, all, to me, fantastic ideas and a fantastic attitude toward the world, but sometimes you get to a place where it is impossible to compromise, and I think deep down, the contemporary Western mind just ... It's not that we don't get it. It's that when you get it, then what?"

"Why don't we want to understand it? I don't know the answer to that question, but again, let me speculate. If you get deep into the values and the principles that are promoted from within the political Islamic doctrine, and you put them next to Western political ideas, you get to a place of zero-sum games."

Absolute kijk-tip:

Transcript van het interview aanwezig, zie link onderin.

www.hoover.org/research/ayaan-hirsi-a...

Het boek is als pdf te downloaden, gratis.

"The Challenge of Dawa: Political Islam as Ideology and Movement and How to Counter It"

www.hoover.org/sites/default/files/re...