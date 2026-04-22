Onvoorwaardelijke Amerikaanse overwinning: Al-Sharaa kijkt in basketbalstadion Damascus naar Streetdance op Missy Elliots onbetamelijke lyrics
Nieuw Syrië
Handige en onironische vuistregel aangaande het nieuwe Syrië: alles wat er goed gaat is dankzij de Rechtgeleide Al-Sharaa en alles wat er mis gaat is ondanks de Rechtgeleide Al-Sharaa, omdat z'n presidentiële ambt in wording nog niet over genoeg institutionele slagkracht beschikt. Maar goed, Al-Sharaa die ongesluierde street dancers gadeslaat op de lyrics Missy Elliots 'Work it', tijdens de opening van Damascus' Al-Fayhaa Arena:
"If you got a big xxx, let me search ya
To find out how hard I gotta work ya
(...)
I'd like to get to know ya, so I could show yaou
Put the pussy on ya, like I told ya
(...)
Not on the bed, lay me on your sofa
Call before you come, I need to shave my chocha
You do or you don't or you will or you won't ya
Go downtown and eat it like a vulture
See my hips and my tips, don't ya?
See my ass and my lips, don't ya?
Lost a few pounds in my waist for ya
(...)
Sex me so good I say, blah-blah-blah
Work it! I need a glass of water
Boy, oh boy, it's good to know ya
(...)
I'm not a prostitute but I can give you what you want
I love your braids and your mouth full of fonts
Love the way my ass go ba-bump, ba-bump-bump
Keep your eyes on my ba-bump, ba-bump-bump+
You think you can handle this badonka-donk-donk
Take my thong off and my ass go boom
Cut the lights off so you see what I can do (Come on)
(...)"
Onvoorwaardelijke Amerikaanse overwinning
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