Handige en onironische vuistregel aangaande het nieuwe Syrië: alles wat er goed gaat is dankzij de Rechtgeleide Al-Sharaa en alles wat er mis gaat is ondanks de Rechtgeleide Al-Sharaa, omdat z'n presidentiële ambt in wording nog niet over genoeg institutionele slagkracht beschikt. Maar goed, Al-Sharaa die ongesluierde street dancers gadeslaat op de lyrics Missy Elliots 'Work it', tijdens de opening van Damascus' Al-Fayhaa Arena:

"If you got a big xxx, let me search ya

To find out how hard I gotta work ya

(...)

I'd like to get to know ya, so I could show yaou

Put the pussy on ya, like I told ya

(...)

Not on the bed, lay me on your sofa

Call before you come, I need to shave my chocha

You do or you don't or you will or you won't ya

Go downtown and eat it like a vulture

See my hips and my tips, don't ya?

See my ass and my lips, don't ya?

Lost a few pounds in my waist for ya

(...)

Sex me so good I say, blah-blah-blah

Work it! I need a glass of water

Boy, oh boy, it's good to know ya

(...)

I'm not a prostitute but I can give you what you want

I love your braids and your mouth full of fonts

Love the way my ass go ba-bump, ba-bump-bump

Keep your eyes on my ba-bump, ba-bump-bump+

You think you can handle this badonka-donk-donk

Take my thong off and my ass go boom

Cut the lights off so you see what I can do (Come on)

(...)"