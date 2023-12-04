achtergrond

LIVEBLOG 99. Nieuwe video ontvoering Amit Sosna, Hamas deelt nieuwe combat POV's, "IDF heeft zeewater-pompsysteem tegen tunnels"

Operatie in beweging

Amit Sosna (40) vs 7 Hamas-infiltranten

De bovenstaande Amit Sosna heeft het overigens overleefd, zie hier beelden van haar vrijlating en hier beelden van haar ontslag uit een Israëlisch ziekenhuis. Onderstaand dan een nieuwe video-compilatie van Hamas, waar toch zeker vier IDF-soldaten zichtbaar en van dichtbij gedood dan wel ernstig verwond worden. Zeer waarschijnlijk ongerelateerd aan die specifieke video kondigde de IDF gisteren ook de dood van opnieuw drie IDF-soldaten aan, waarmee het totaal nu op 78 staat. Gisteren nog werd de dood van 19-jarige Brits-Israëlische IDF-soldaat Binyamin Needham in Gaza gemeld, het was pas 2 weken na zijn 19 verjaardag en hij was pas twee dagen in Gaza.

De Wall Street Journal kopte gisteren dat "Israel has assembled a system of large pumps it could use to flood Hamas’s vast network of tunnels under the Gaza Strip with seawater." WSJ-duidingsfilmpje hier en na de breek. Egypte deed dat in 2015 dus ook al tegen Hamas-tunnels.

Enfin, u bent weer bij. Meer belangwekkend beeldmateriaal na de breek. Wij gaan weer live:

Update 09:30 - Het lijkt erop dat er een hoge Hamas-functionaris naar een Gazaans ziekenhuis is gebracht. Ordetroepen hielden camera's met geweld uit de buurt.
Update 09:31 - Die hallucinante clown Asha Ten Broeke: "Lieve mensen: donderdag (7-12) zijn er om 18:00 uur weer sit-ins in solidariteit met de Palestijnen in Gaza op deze stations: Amsterdam Almere Utrecht Zwolle Eindhoven Rotterdam Enschede Nijmegen (19:00 uur) en misschien ook in Den Haag Als je kunt, kom alsjeblieft."
Update 09:38 - Hamas ging big short op de joden! "The Israeli economic outlets: Investigations into irregular "shorts" trades in the Wall Street and Israeli markets carried out before the 7th of October and possibilities that Hamas associates bet against main Israeli stocks with their prior knowledge of the Al Aqsa Floods war." Wat gaat het trouwens goed met de aandelen Raytheon en Lockheed Martin hè.
Update 10:03 - De eerste beelden van de Israëlische grondoperatie die Gaza Zuid bereikt druppelen binnen. Zie hier.
Update 12:11 - Wow, nieuwe videobeelden van getuigen van Hamas' seksuele geweld op 7 oktober.
Update 12:24 - Khan Younis krijgt een echt intense hoeveelheid anti-tunnelmunitie te verduren hey, videobeelden hier.

Heftig...

Opnieuw echt benauwend close quarters ja

WSJ-duiding over dat tunnel-pompen

Deze vrouw.

Opmerkelijk!

Wow. Ja, steeds meer van deze toestanden natuurlijk

Nieuwe IDF-beelden

@Spartacus | 05-12-23 | 09:29 | 212 reacties

Reaguursels

