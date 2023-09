Ach Rutger, het plaatje is al anders dan krijgt.

Falling Down (1993) Hamburger Scene

www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJs9p-VNORw

Thank you.

See, this is what I' m talking about.

Look at that.

See what I mean?

It's plump, juicy, three inches thick.

Look at this sorry, miserable, squashed thing.

Can anybody tell me what's wrong with this picture?

Anybody?