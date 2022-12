Mooie muziek en mooie video,

"When the Tigers Broke Free" is a Pink Floyd song by Roger Waters describing the death of his father, Eric Fletcher Waters, on 18 February 1944, during the Battle of Anzio during the Italian Campaign of the Second World War."

Pink Floyd: The Wall - When The Tigers Broke Free

www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_5DRKZI1Ow