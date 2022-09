: Kalenji, de Keniaanse (niet Ethiopische) stam die toplopers voortbrengt.

.

‘Typically, a child is given a name at birth that relates to the circumstances of the birth. A boy's name usually starts with the prefix Kip, a girls with Che or Chep. Thus, for example, a boy born at dawn may be Kipkoech; one born at sunset, Kiplagat; born outdoors, Kipsang; born during a drought, Kipkemei, and so on.’