George Carlin : Two reasons I don't vote.

First of all, it's meaningless. This country was bought and sold and paid for a long time ago. This shit they shuffle around every four years? Doesn't mean a fucking thing.

And secondly, I don't vote 'cause I believe if you vote, you have no right to complain. People like to twist that around, I know; they say... they say "Well, if you don't vote, you have no right to complain." But where's the logic in that? If you vote, and you elect dishonest, incompetent people and they get into office and screw everything up, well you are responsible for what they have done. You caused the problem. You voted them in. You have no right to complain. I, on the other hand...