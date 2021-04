@Koonkluk Huis | 23-04-21 | 12:54:

To fell with the door in house, I zink you taking us by the nose

It walks in the soup

So keep it in the holes.

Because the will not see all through the fingers and they will nut trust you for a meter.

Or the laughed them rotten. Or a little hat.

So there is nozing to be monkey proud of.

Unfortunately peanutcheese