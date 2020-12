Hij heeft ooit een liedje gemaakt dat 'Isolation' heet. Hij had zich ook zomaar 'John Nostradamus' kunnen noemen.

People say we got it made

Don't they know we're so afraid

Isolation

We're afraid to be alone

Everybody got to have a home

Isolation

Just a boy and a little girl

Trying to change the whole wide world

Isolation

The world is just a little town

Everybody trying to put us down

Isolation

I don't expect you, to understand

After you caused so much pain

But then again, you're not to blame

You're just a human, a victim of the insane

We're afraid of everyone

Afraid of the sun

Isolation

The sun will never disappear

But the world may not have many years

Isolation