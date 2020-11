: Dit was alleen Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Democrats went to court late this morning to fight an appellate court ruling earlier this morning which allowed Republican poll observers back into the vote-counting area at the Convention Center in Philadelphia, according to reporting from Maura Barrett of NBC News.

The mail-in ballot counting was temporarily halted as the Democratic Party appealed that appellate court ruling to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. The PA Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Democrats.

So, now that the Democrats have once again ensure that there is no meaningful and fair representation of both parties overseeing the vote-counting process, they have resumed without Republican observers.

