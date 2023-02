Taylor Schabusiness, 25

Ach, liefde. Het wil als volgt. Taylor Schabusiness (Facebook), 25, getrouwd en beviel in 2021 van een zoontje. Ze wordt ervan verdacht haar 25-jarige minnaar Shad Rock Thryion op 22 februari 2022 gedood te hebben. Hoe dat ongeveer precies ging lezen we in juridisch vakblad Daily Mail.

"Schabusiness allegedly told detectives that after Thyrion put the chain around his neck — which she compared to a dog choke collar — she just went 'crazy' strangling him. She said that she could feel his heart beating, 'so she kept pulling and choking him harder,' claiming that he would not die as he just kept 'rebuilding into muscle.' The woman then told how she sat on top of him, choking him while he lay face down on the bed and how she watched as he coughed up blood and 'waited for him to die.'"

Heftig! En dan moet het verhaal eigenlijk nog beginnen.

"Asked what she did once she realized he was dead, Schabusiness stated that she had 'played' with Thyrion's body. The complaint reads, 'Schabusiness stated she sucked the Victim's penis, that she had a dildo that she put in the Victim's mouth and then in the Victim's ***.' (...) Thyrion's penis was found in the same bucket as his head while other body parts were found in a variety of bags in the basement including plastic shopping bags. His upper torso was found in a storage tote along with a carving knife and several internal organs. His legs and other body parts were found in a crockpot box on top of a laundry basket of clothes in the rear passenger seat of her minivan."

Addendum - tijdens het eerste verhoor zei ze tegen de politie: "Damn the head. I can't believe I left the head though' before telling officers they were 'going to have fun trying to find all of the organs as she had dismembered the body."



Ook advocaat bijna onthoofd

Slachtoffer Shad Rock Thryion, 25

Vakjury?

"Netflix"

Geschaad vertrouwen

Will Henion onverbiddelijk