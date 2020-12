Ice t is dan wel 100% kapitalistisch. En geen socialist. Dan kan nep Lenin beter naar Chuck D of zo luisteren.

Ik zet deze op 11 aan.

youtu.be/izuMg1GGnMc

6 in the morning, police at my door

Fresh Adidas squeak across the bathroom floor

Out my back window I make a escape

Don't even get a chance to grab my old school tape

Mad with no music, but happy cause free

And the streets to a player is the place to be

Got a knot in my pocket, weighing at least a grand

Gold on my neck, my pistols close at hand

I'm a self-made monster of the city streets

Remotely controlled by hard hip-hop beats

But just living in the city is a serious task

Didn't know what the cops wanted, didn't have time to ask

Seen my homeboys cooling way way out

Told 'em bout my morning cold bugged' em out

Shot a little dice til my knees got sore

Kicked around some stories bout the night before

Posse to the corner where the fly girls chill

Threw action at some freaks until one bitch got ill

She started acting silly simply would not quit

Called us all punk pussies, said we all weren't shit

As we walked over to her, ho continued to speak

So we beat the bitch down in the goddamn street

But just living in the city is a serious task

Bitch didn't know what hit her, didn't have time to ask

Continued clocking freaks with immense posterior

Rolling in a Blazer with a louie interior

Solid gold the ride was raw, bust a left turn was on Crenshaw

Sean-e-sean was the driver, known to give freaks hell

Had a beeper goin' off like a high school bell

Looked in the mirror, what did we see?

Fucking blue lights: L.A.P.D

Pigs searched our car, their day was made

Found an Uzi, .44 and a hand grenade

Threw us in the county high power block, no freaks to see no beats to rock

Didn't want trouble but the shit must fly, squabbled this sucker shanked em in the eye

But just living in the county is a serious task

Nigga didn't know what happened, didn't have time to ask

Back on the streets after five and a deuce

Seven years later but still had the juice

My homeboy Ken Gee put me up the track

Told me E's rolling Villain, BJ's got the sack

Bruce is a giant - Nat C's clocking dough

Be bop's a pimp, my old freaks a ho

The batter rams rolling, rocks are the thing

Life has no meaning and money is king

Then he looked at me slowly and Hen had to grin

He said, man you out early, we thought you got ten

Opened his safe kicked me down with cold cash

Knew I would get busy, he didn't waste time to ask

I bought a Benz with the money the rest went to clothes

Went to the strip started pimping the hoes

My hair had grew long on my seven year stay

And when I got it done on my shoulders it lay

Hard from the joint but fly to my heart

I didn't want trouble but the shit had to start

Out with my crew, some punks got loud

Shot gun blasts echoed through the crowd

Six punks hit, two punks died

All causalities was applied to their side

Human lives has to pass just for talking much trash

We didn't know who they were, no one had the time to ask

Swat team leader yelled, hit the floor

Reached in my pocket pulled my .44

Dove across the room peeped out the window

Twenty cops jumped behind a Pinto

Out the back door like some damn track stars

Broke down an alley jumped into a car

Suckers didn't even see us, they musta been blind

Black wire touched red the car was mine

We hadn't done nothing but some suckers got shot

Hit the first turn, goddamn road block

Broke through the block and we did it fast

Cops wouldn't shot us on sight, they wouldn't took time to ask

The rollers gave chase at a serious speed, one more conviction was all I need

This shit was for real, it was no La-Di-Da-Di

'Cause the boys had to pin the shit on somebody

And me and my crew, we were known to get ill

We carried heat for protection but not to kill

We bust a corner doing 60, one police car spun

And all I was thinking was, murder one

Bust a move into an alley and did it right

And me and my crew, we're gone into the night

Broke to my old lady's who drew me a bath

She didn't even know what happened, didn't care, didn't ask

We made love like crazy on top of the sheets

This girlie was my worlie, a natural freak

She ran her tongue over each and every part of me

Then she rocked my Amadeus as I watched TV

A technician with a mission that's what she was

If there had been a crowd she would of got an applause

This girl did everything on Earth to me that could be done

The she backed off and teased me so I couldn't cum

Then she cold got stupid pushed me on the floor

Had me begging to stop as I was screaming for more

After she waxed by body she let me crash

She knew her loving was def, she didn't waste time to ask

Up the next morning, feeling good as hell

Sleeping with a girlie sure beats a cell

Hit the boulevard in my A.M.G

Ho's catching whiplash, trying to glimpse the T

Ring on my mobile yes cellular

Got to have a phone when I'm in my car

Was my homeboy Red Some say he's insane

Broke his bitch jaw for smoking 'caine

Told me to meet him at the airport

Said he's jumping bail said he just left court

Caught the first thing smoking in a serious dash

Didn't know where we were going, didn't care, didn't ask

Fell asleep on the plane and so did he, woke up chilling in N.Y.C

Called up my posse when I got there, hit the Latin Quarter and Union Square

Rooftop devil's nest the rest we passed, back doored the Palladium just for class

About 4 a.m. we crashed the deuce, we never catch static cause my boys got juice

Deuced it to the Bronx to rest our heads

Where a shoot-out jumped off mine people lay dead

It sounded like it happened with a Mac-10 blast

But it was 6 in the morning, we didn't wake up to ask