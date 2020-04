Ik had er gisteravond een discussie over met een Amerikaanse vriend, die uitgesproken ideeën heeft over de impact van de Corona-crisis en een en ander ook goed onder woorden kan brengen. Zijn lange "rant" wil ik hier graag delen:

"Remember the yellow vests, the Hong Kong protests, the Virginia constitutional gun rights rallies, the MAGA (re-nationalization) movement, the Brexit protests, the massive Trump rallies (50,000+ attendances), the EU disintegrating, UKIP, the intel agency Epstein VIP blackmail networks unraveling, pizzagate, Boris Jhnson, the Tommy Robinson protests... where does the list end?

All the internet redpilling and organizing happening since 2010 was reaching the streets due to internet censorship designed to suppress it, and western governments and corporate oligarchies were coming under serious danger of being unseated. There was a literal world revolution slowly in progress, starting up like spot fires and threatening to grow into a giant firestorm.

This virus has now miraculously "cured" all of that. Nobody can assemble, nobody can go out, everyone's afraid of everyone else. Basically everyone's under house arrest and has to stay there for 18 months, almost like putting a drunk in a drunk tank until whatever he's intoxicated on (freedom/protesting) wears off.

In the meantime the virus is basically incurable, it mutates too fast for a vaccine to ever put an end to it, so vaccines, if ever created, will end up like flu vaccines, only eliminating 2/3rds of strains each year but leaving everyone in danger of contracting the remaining 1/3.

Various levels of social distancing will become the "new normal." Google and Apple, in a campaign being largely fronted by Bill Gates, etc. are all stepping in to design tracking apps that see everywhere you go and how close you come to other people via bluetooth, in order to do 24/7 contact tracing. All while patents are being filed on vaccine certificate biometric ink nanotech tatoos that phones can scan (visible to infrared light) so that those who've received all their latest shots can be cleared to go into businesses and those who haven't have to stay locked up in their homes, unable to work or to assemble.

With the constant threat of new strains of the virus, any time infections and deaths ramp up again, everyone get sent back to their home prisons and nobody but "essential" workers are allowed out.

Every way you look at it, this virus has created the pretext to turn society into a heavily monitored panopticon where at any moment's notice, any time more detections are suddenly getting detected, all outdoor gatherings can be canceled, which coincidentally eliminates all ability to protest and resist government oppression. Meanwhile the social media platforms are going into hypercensorship mode that shut down any account that even mentions something the WHO doesn't agree with, anyone who protests the "wrong" government, etc.

It's almost like evil always wins by just being too terrible for good people to be able to clearly see, analyze, and devise defenses against."

Toen ging het over de reden waarom de bewezen succesvolle behandeling met hydroxychloroquine en zink zo verketterd wordt door instanties en media, inclusief biased "officiele" onderzoeken, die de essentiële zink-component weglaten, testen op patienten die al te ver heen zijn, en de resultaten van succesvol behandelde testgroepen onder de mat vegen:

"Anyway, as far as Big Pharma, yeah, they're going along for the ride, set to make trillions off the constant flood of vaccines that will be engineered to constantly, fruitlessly, pointlessly fight this thing because its mutation rate makes a total, 100% curative vaccine perpetually impossible.

So that's the society it appears we'll end up in. A new vector for endless trillions for Big Pharma to merely "control" the prolificness of the virus, while the remaining uncontrollable strains require constant surveillance and mark of the beast style tracking, can't go anywhere, can't do anything, can't even buy/sell (except food/medicine) style tyranny.

The elite's problems get nicely solved, by putting the population into a new paradigm of variac/potentiometer-dialable "go into your houses and shelter in place again"-ness that can be adjusted at any given moment to silence anything that's getting under their skin."