En dan nu ff een stom raadspelletje
Emoji's zijn kudt maar dat is corona ook en als je moet kiezen, dan liever emoji's. We gaan films raden! En je mag VOOR 1 KEER ook je eigen film-emoji-rebussen maken.
De eerste die ze alle 60 raadt, krijgt van ons een Pathé Thuis kadokaart van 50 piek want waarom ook niet, we moeten hier toch samen doorheen hè. And you're gonna need a bigger streaming library 🦈
😠🐦🐤🦆
24: 3 hours
41. Lord of the Rings.
Waarom wordt 13 aan E.T. gekoppeld? Ik zie nog 3 plaatjes..
E.T. phone home
@Nogood Boyo | 20-03-20 | 18:34: Volgens IMDB is dat een video game, geen film. Bovendien ontbreekt er dan nog steeds 1 plaatje.
Vooralsnog blijf ik bij E.T. the extraterrestrial (film). Wijsvinger komt als beeld in de film voor, "phone home" wordt gezegd.
@Reaguurdeskundige | 20-03-20 | 18:40: Wat NoGood Boyo zei, het is gewoon een film (en ook een videogame waar zelfs een docu over gemaakt is omdat hij nogal wat impact had maar dan negatief) en ET zat met zijn behoorlijke wijsvinger nogal omhoog te wijzen onderwijl mompelend 'phone home'.
1. 🤡 🎈
2. 👨🦽 👨🏿 🪂
3. ⚡️🏆 🔥
4. 👧 🌪️ 🧙 💦
5. 👨👩👧👦 👨👩👧👦 😈 🌎
6. 🤵 💀 🐙 💍
7. 🏛️ 👇🏻
Nr.4 is Candy meets meat?
1. It
@Kluukluuk | 20-03-20 | 18:42: Wizzard of Oz misschien
7. White house down
3. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
6. Octopussy James Bond
Ehm.. ehm.. bij 2 kan ik emojis niet helemaal zien. En 5 mag Kluukluuk weer doen.
1. Breakfast at Tiffany's
2. The Silence of the Lambs
3. Mary Poppins
4. The Horse Whisperer
5. The Lake House
6. Fried Green Tomatoes
7. Memoirs of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Miss Daisy
10. Finding Nemo
11. Frozen
12. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Everything Is Illuminated
16. Shrek
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize me
19. Rat Race
20. Gone with the Wind
21. The Graduate
22. The Color of Money
23. The Blair Witch Project
24. 14 Hours
25. Planet of the Apes
26. Lord of the Rings
27. The Sixth Sense
28. UP
29. You've Got Mail
30. Les Misérables
31. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
32. Ted
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch Me If You Can
36. The Devil Wears Prada
37. The Ages of Love
38. Edward Scissorhands
39. Twilight
40. Crying with Laughter
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain
45. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46. The Wave
47. The Matrix
48. Dances with Wolves
49. Gorillas in the Mist
50. Breaking Away
51. The Postman Always Rings Twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill a Mockingbird
56. Autumn in New York
57. Zero Dark Thirty
58. A Walk in the Clouds
59. Miracle of Marcelino
60. Life of Pi
Jij bent goed, ik wist er niet één.
Poeh. Klasse
Jij kan knap googlen. Hulde!
Ik wist er 1, nog een hutfilm ook.
Stop de tijd ⌚
Groundhogday had ik ook! Eindelijk mijn gelijke getroffen 👍
Echt wauw, maar die aivd kerst puzzel vond ik ook best moeilijk.
✈️✈️🚞🚞🚙🚙
Plains, trains and automobiles.
🇮🇹💵🗄🚙🚙🚙🚓
Italian Job, maar bedoelde met 👨🦳 💂of 🏋️🗽
@Mellita, domi adsum. | 20-03-20 | 18:58: Bingo! Met Marky mark "Im a peacock" Wahlberg.
🦠
Outbreak met Dustin Hoffman
Haha deze moest het zijn sorry
1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s
2. The Silence of The Lambs
3. Marry Poppins
4. The Horse Whisperer
5. The Lake House
6. Fried Green Tomatoes
7. Memories of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Mrs. Daisy
10. Finding Nemo of Big Fish
11. Frozen
12. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Sunflower
16. Shrek
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
20. De Marathon
21. The Graduate
22. The Color Of Money
23. Forrest Gump
24. 14 Hours
25. Planet Of The Apes
26. Lord of the Rings of The Wedding Singer
27. Sixth Sence
28. UP
29. You’ve got Mail
30. Les Misserables
31. Young Guns
32. TED
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch Me If You Can
36. The Devil Wears Prada
37. The Ages of Love
38. Edward Scissorhands
39. Twillight
40. Crying with Laughter
41. Four Weddings And A Funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain
45. The Good The Bad And The Ugly
46. The Wave
47. The Matrix
48. Dances With Wolves
49. Gorillas In The Mist
50. Life of Pi?
51. The Postmen Always Rings Twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill A Mockingbird
56. Autumn In New York
57. Patiënt Zero
58. A Walk In The Clouds
59. The Irishman
60./1. Life of Pi
Allemaal fout = 1/60 Is Pruimenbloesem.
@Ekster Oog3274 | 20-03-20 | 18:03:
Ken je klassiekers.
1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s
2. The Silence of The Lambs
3. Marry Poppins of The Avengers
4. The Horse Whisperer
5. The Lake House
6. Fried Green Tomatoes
7. Memories of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Mrs. Daisy
10. Finding Nemo of Big Fish
11. Frozen
12. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Sunflower? Of All Those Sunflowers?
16. Shrek
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
20. De Marathon
21. The Graduate
22. The Color Of Money
23. Forrest Gump
24. 14 Hours?
25. Planet Of The Apes
26. Lord of the Rings of The Wedding Singer
27. Sixth Sence
28. UP
29. You’ve got Mail
30. Les Misserables
31. Young Guns
32. Saturday Night Fever of TED
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch Me If You Can
36. The Devil Wears Prada of Assepoester
37. The Ages of Love?
38. Edward Scissorhands
39. Twillight
40. Crying with Laughter
41. Four Weddings And A Funeral of Diamonds Are Forever
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain
45. The Good The Bad And The Ugly
46. The Wave
47. The Matrix
48. Dances With Wolves
49. Gorillas In The Mist
50. Life of Pi?
51. The Postmen Always Rings Twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill A Mockingbird
56. Autumn In New York
57. Patiënt Zero
58. A Walk In The Clouds
59. The Irishman
60./1. Life of Pi
43. For your eyes only
🇺🇸 🌹 💁 🌹
American Beauty?
@VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:56: Top! Jij wint het internet!!!!
@Urotsokudoji | 20-03-20 | 18:05: Dank! wel graag de papieren versie.
Zonder te spieken:
1 Breakfast at Tiffany's
2 Silence of the Lambs
3
4 A Man called Horse
5
6 Fried Green Tomatoes
7
8 Brokeback Mountain
9 Crash
10 Finding Nemo
11 Fucking Amal
12
13 E.T.
14
15
16
17
18 Supersiza me
19 The Rat Race
20 Gone with the Wind
21 Of Human Bondage
22
23 The Blair Witch Project
24 Network
25
26
27
28
29 You've got Mail
30 La Vie en Rose
31 Zodiac
32
33 Psycho
34 Groundhog Day
35
36
37 On Golden Pond
38 Edward Scissorhands
39
40
41 Four Weddings and a Funeral
42 Ghostbusters
43 Escape Plan
44 Notting Hill
45
48
47 Prozac Nation
48 Dances with Wolves
49 Gorilla's in the Mist
50
51 The Mailman always rings twice
52
53 Free Willy
54 Pink Flamingo
55 To kill a Mockingbird
56
57
58
59
Die laatste
Deze is leuk, maar rebussen zijn nu eenmaal tricky. De winnaar veel plezier!
Toch een heel eind gekomen, chapeau!
@VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:59: The Sixth Sense missen. Muy malo!
Maar nu de echte vraag;
Staat 'Contagion' er ook tussen...?
1.
2. Silvence of the Lmabs
3. Mary Poppins
4. The Horse Whisperer
5.
6. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
7.
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Stop or my mom will shoot
10. Finding Nemo
11.
12.
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Signs.
16 Shrek
17
18 Clerks 2?
19
20 Forest Gump
21
22 50 Shades
23 Blair Witch Project
24 Seven Years in Tibet
25 Cast Away
26
27 The sixth sense
28 Up!
29
30 Amelie
31 Zodiak
32
33 Psycho
34 Groundhog Day
35
36 Devil wears Prada
37
38 Edward Scissorhands
39 Twilight: Dark Moon
40
41 Four weddings and a funeral
42 Ghostbusters
43
44
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46 Surf's up
47 The Matrix
48 Dances with Wolves
49
51 The mailman always rings twice
52
53 Free Willy
54 Dirty Dancing
56
57
58
59
1 Life of Pi
silvence of the labms is vout
Ik dacht Forest Gump.
@snaakie | 20-03-20 | 17:42: velen met u. maar nee
Is er ook en porno uitvoering? Deze zijn veel te moeilijk.
👷♀️🚪🛎👩⁉️🔞
Geen expliciete plaatjes, helaas.
@Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:43: of een trio 🍑🍆🍆
59. The Messiah
57: Lion
3: Nanny McPhee
Nee, Marry Poppins gek!
4 The Horse Whisperer?
41 The Ring?
34 Groundhog Day
29 Loveletters
Moeilijk hoor, maar echt heel leuk!
Ik ga nu verder puzzelen en de boel aanvullen.
59: Miracle of Marcelino
1. Breakfast at tiffany's
2. Silence of the lambs
3. Marry Poppins
4. Horse whisperer
7. Memoirs of a geisha
8. Brokeback mountain
9. Driving miss daisy
10. Finding nemo
13. ET
14. Sherlock Holmes
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize me
19. Stuart Little
20. De marathon
21. Legally blonde
23. Forrest gump
24. The hours
27. Sixth sense
28. Up
29. You've got mail
30. Les miserables
31. Natural born killers
32. Ted
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog day
35. Catch me if you can
36. The devil wears prada
38. Edward scissorhands
39. Twilight
41. Four weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes wide shut
45. The good, the bad, the guly
47. The matrix
48. Dances with wolves
49. Gorillas in the mist
51. The postman always rings twice
53. Free willy
54. Dirty dancing
55. To kill a mockingbird
56. Autumn in new york
60/1. Life of pie
Lekker gegoogeld, jij lui stuk vreten.
23 fout gegoogeld is blair witch project
1. Uncut gems
2. Silence of the Lambs
3. The Avengers
4. The Horse whisperer
6. Fried green tomatoes
7. Memories of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Miss Daisy.
10 . Finding Nemo
11. Frozen
12. One flew over the cuckoo's nest
13. E.T
14. Sherlock Holmes
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
21. The Graduate
22. The Colour of Money
23. Forrest Gump
27. The Sithh Sense
28. UP
29. You've got mail
30. Les Miserables
32. TED
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch me if you can
36: The devil wears Prada
38 . Edward Scissorhands
39. Twilight
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46. The Wave
47 The Matrix
48. Dances with Wolves
51. The postman always rings twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill a Mockingbird
56. Autumn in New York
57. Patient zero
58. Rainman
59.
60. Life of Pi
Als winnaar doneer dan maar voor 50€ mondkapjes aan ziekenhuizen. Winnaar heeft geen Pathé nodig want alles al gezien!
🩳✂️✂️
Shortcut.
@keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:34:
Yep Short cuts om precies te zijn, maar keur hem goed. Veel kijkplezier.
🕴🌔🚶♂️
Dark Side Of The Moon.
@keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:35: Haha, nee veel makkelijker.
9 Driving Miss Daisy
13 ET (phone home)
🇵🇱🟦⬜ 🟥
Blanc uit “Trois coleurs: Bleu, Blanc, Rouge”
🐺🧱🛣️
The wolf of wallstreet! Stop de tijd.
@VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:31: goed
🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵
12 monkeys. Documentaire inmiddels
44: an Englishman who went up a hill and came down a mountain
EINDELIJK! Dank je
🦸
🐿🧻🧻
De AIVD kerstpuzzel is er niks bij.
46. Point Break?
🤡
🤡🤡
It
It2
Geen winnaar😓
Doe maar een ( . )( . ) filmpje. (was best grappig way back met netsend)
🦖🏕️🏞️
Jurrasic Park?
@VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:20: ja!
🥳👣
Happy feet?
@VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:20:
🏆
🐴🤫
Silence of the horses
@Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:21: hehe
Horse whisperer
12 Angry Men:
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Goodfella's:
😇😇
Star Wars:
⭐️💥
Interstellar:
🚄🌌
The Joker:
🤡
The Lion King:
🦁👑
Judgment Day:
⚖️📅
Grave of the Fireflies:
✝️🔥🦟🦟
Spiderman
🕷😎
Psycho:
🥴
Casablanca:
🏠⬜️
City Lights:
🏙💡💡💡
3 Idiots:
🤪🤪🤪
10. A Fish Called Wanda
Me wifi doet raar ....
@Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:17:
Ik heb al voor 10 jaar internet gehamsterd
10. A Fish Called Wanda
Welke hebben we nog niet?
Deze? --> 🚾🚾 🆘🆘 🚽🚽
1,
Ik moet pissen
🌊🌊🌊 🌊🌊🌊
Ok, een makkelijke.
🦠 🦠🦠 🦠🦠🦠🦠. 🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 (etc.)
Green Goblin?
Ebola
Oh, niet zo makkelijk dus.
Hint: Mrs. Robinson.
@Stormageddon | 20-03-20 | 17:22:
-
Dustin Hoffman zoop, maar popte hij ook blauwe pillen?
40. Laughter and Tears
6️⃣☀️7️⃣🌛
Six days seven nights
🟢📔
Ja, deze is moeilijk hè!
Een nieuwe video op YouTube van Pat Condell met de titel : "The Virus That Shames China"
Welke is dat? nummer 44?
Gezien en hij heeft weer helemaal gelijk.
Winny the Pooh mag wel eens verantwoording afleggen aan de wereld.
@Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 17:12: nee 44 is foe jong hai met witte reist
46: terug naar de kust
2. Silence of the Lambs
3. The Avengers
4. The Horse whisperer
7. Memoeries of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Miss Daisy.
10 . Finding Nemo
13. E.T
14. Sherlock Holmes
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
21. The Graduate
22. The Colour of Money
23. Forrest Gump
27. The Sithh Sense
28. UP
29. You've got mail
30. Les Miserables
33. Psycho
34. Groudnhog Day
35. Catch me if you can (?)
36: The devil wears Prada
38 . Edward Scissorhands
39. Twilight
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46. The Wave (?)
47 The Matrix
48. Dances with Wolves
51. The postman allways rings twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill a Mockingbird
56. Autumn in New York
1. Life of Pi
En nu klaar ermee
Rob gaat door voor de Pathé kaartjes!
Dit maar dan 23 veranderd in blair witch project. Stop de tijd.
60. Sandokan, de tijger van Maleisië ^.^
48. Dancing Doggs
7️⃣
Uhhh... 😜
11 frozen
🖕🤫 Pinkeltje
58: A Walk in the Clouds (1995)
23. run forest run
Die laatste 1 = Life of Pi
Deze met hint: 🤰👊🍫🍫🤷♂️
Hanx!
Zwanger boksen, chocolade, hab es nicht gewust? Rocky 3!
@Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:19: Life is like a box of chocalates, you never know what you're gonna get (Forrest Gump). Maar goede poging!
Life is a box of chocolates.
You never know... etc
@keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:23: Heel netjes!
Is dit de Vrijmibeau?
Weer eens iets anders dan 🧻🦠🌡🧪
54. Dirty dancing.
🦌🔫
Deerhunter! Mooie
Ah Bambi...
@Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:14: 🏆
De eerste die alle antwoorden heeft verzameld, wint.
Ok dan mag iemand anders ze verzamelen. Teveel moeite voor mij.
3 notting hill
58. Luke Skywalker
Zou mark hier ook mee bezig zijn nu? Is vast tijd voor na de AH sessie vandaag. Lekker puzzel doen totdat ie zich vanavond weer kan laten inspireren door Jensen en daarna weer fijn kan slapen....
Niemand nog gehoord over het regelen en invliegen medisch personeel en extra bedden/noodhospitaals enz. Kan ook wel als het blijkt echt nodig te zijn. Rivm zegt dat t nog niet nodig is.... dus ja. Wij vinden het ook allemaal wel goed toch?
@Bali Lovert | 20-03-20 | 17:09: Ja het rivm denkt als we 1000 bedden nodig hebben bellen we even en in een uur zijn ze er.
39 fucking twilight. Die ontbrak nog. Win ik nu?
Hoe krijg je in je tegel een emoji op je ipad? Lukt me niet.
Houden zo
Geen idee. Ik haat emo`s maar I <3 GS
36 devil wears prada
🇮🇹✉️👨
27. The 6th sense.
60. PI
1 Black diamonds
2 Silence of the Lambs
4 The horse wisperer
8 Brokeback mountain
9 Driving miss Daisy
10 Finding Nemo
13 E.T.
17 Slumdog millionaire
18 Supersize me
27 The sixt sense
28 Up!
32 TED
33 Psycho
34 Groundhog day
36 The devil wears Prada
38 Edward scissorhands
41 Four Weddings and a funeral
42 Ghostbusters
45 The good, the bad and the ugly
47 The matrix
48 Dances with Wolves
51 The mailman always knocks twice
53 Free Willy
60 Life of Pi
Wooowie 👍
Mary Poppins op 3
Applaus!
❤️🛳
Loveboat...
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:06: 🏆
42: Ghost Busters
53 free Willy
33 psycho.
1. Black Diamants
2. Silence of the Lambs
8. Brokeback Mountain
33. Psycho
38. Edward Scissorhand
45. The Mask
46. Perfect Storm
47. The Matrix
48. Dancing with Wolves
54. Dirty Dancing
Effe een moeilijke voor de koelkast:
🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵
Die kwamen al langsslingeren... twelve monkeys
Haha 12 monkeys. Leuk gedaan
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:04: Toch een koelkast voor jou! Afhalen bij gs graag.
12 Monkeys 🥳
Het is vijf uur geweest, waar blijven de tieten?
Nou zeg... daar zijn geen emoticons voor ?!
Precies, tetten willen we zien!
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:05:⚽️🏀🏐⚾️🥎
@VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:13: 🍉🍉
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:15: Kwart cup?
👨🏿⛓️✂️
Django Unchained
@Bootsjunge | 20-03-20 | 17:18: 🏆
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:20: The Cup!
Welke missen we nog?
Ik zit al een paar minuten te loeren op 44 nadat ik klaar was met 7
Volgens mij al die schoenen. Nr. 52
26. Two weddings and a funeral.
43. Eyes wide open.
58. Rain man.
2 is onjuist, had 🦇🐑🐑🐑
Kuzu zoekt vrouw moeten zijn.
Nummer 1. staat er twee keer in. Bovenaan en onderaan.
17: Slumdog millionaires.
48. Dansen met de Wolven. Over het multiculturele leven.
The 👹🥑
The devil's advocate 😃
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:03:
🏆
1. Breakfast at Tiffany's.
Damn it Jim, I'm a filmliefhebber, not an emoji ontcijferaar.
7. Memoirs of a Geisha?
💦
Spetters
Rebus of cryptisch?
43. Eyes wide shut.
Ik zie trouwens dat jullie voor te weinig diversiteit hebben gekozen in de emoticons.
🇹🇷🍌🍍
Turks Fruit
@Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:08:
🏆
43. Eyes Wide Shut
9. Driving Miss Daisy.
54: Last tango in Paris
Om het nog even af te maken:
24: About Time
27: The 6th Sense
29: You got Mail
36: The Devil wears Prada
43: Eyes wide shut
51: The Postman always rings twice
52: Footloose
9: Driving miss Daisy. 36: The devil wears Prada.
Uit nieuwe data blijkt dat het virus zich veel langzamer verspreid in malaria landen.
Dat schijnt iets met chloroquine te maken te hebben.
Misschien dat deze minister daar wel wat mee doet.
Is cloroquine niet iets om reuma te verzachten?
Niemand in indonesie slikt dagelijks dat spul hoor, dat ik weet. Ikzelf ook niet op de gilli’s trwijl t eigenlijk wel aan is geraden. Weet niet over die andere landen maar een muskietennet is nog steeds het meest haalbare voor de meesten.
Vitamine D/blootstelling zonlicht heeft er volgeens mij een hoop mee te maken.
Waar heb je dat gelezen als ik vragen mag?
19 rat race
51. The postman allways rings twice
2. Is een echte Klassieker. Drie Schapen en hun Arabische Geitenhoeder.
22. The color of money
2. Silence of the lambs
54. Dirty Dancing.
18: The day the virus hit MacDonalds
35 Catch me if you can
op 2 dat benne schaoppe, geen lammekes
Hou 's op met die oplossingen
Nee.
Nah joh. Ik ben slecht in die dingen dus laat het over aan het personeel. Even verzamelen en insturen maar!
55: To kill a mockingbird
👨👨👨👶
Three Men and a Baby
5. You've got mail.
Over twee jaar op Netflix: 🉐️☣=🚾+✝️
55. To Kill a Mockingbird.
The horse whisperer 4
9: Driving miss daisy
1: Breakfast at Tiffany's??
57. Patient Zero
18 Super Size Me
21. Legally Blonde
Dacht The Graduate...
@Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:55: Heeft Dustin Hoffman zulke lippen?
8. Ziet er een beetje verdacht uit, twee mannen, een tent, en een berg...
Bareback mountain?
55 to kill a mockingbird?
21. The Graduate.
1 Life of Pi.
2. the silence of the lambs
41. Dianmonds are forever
31 Young Guns
51 the postman always rings twice
17. Slumdog Millionaire
19 Ray Race
4 horse whisperer
13 ET
1 = koffie punten
Geef het op. Heb alleen verstand van xxx movies. Buiten dat , de theatertjes waar ik kom accepteren geen pathé kadokaart.
Je mag hier ook zelf emoji-rebussen maken, doen wij het raden wel.
54: Dirty Dancing
2. Silence of the Lambs
4. Horse whisperer
8. Brokeback Mountain
10 . Finding Nemo
11. Sneeuwitje (?)
13. E.T
18. Supersize Me
19. Stuart Little (?)
23. Forrest Gump
28. UP (Die ene van Disney)
30. Les Miserables
34. Groudnhog Day
36. Assepoester
38 . Edward Scissorhands
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
47 The Matrix
48. Dancing with Wolves
53. Free Willy
Bonusvraag: Life of Pi
Stop de Tijd
Lekker bezig!
Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 16:48 |: Kolere, echt respect hoor
Finalist geweest bij per seconde wijzer. Kan niet missen!
Ik zie dat ik 36 hoogstwaarschijnlijk fout heb en ben nog steeds twijfelachtig over 11 en 19
Leuk joh dit soort puzzels. Mogen ze wel vaker doen
@Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 16:52: Qua 36 lijkt deze mij logischer.
36. Devil with Prada.
TRUMP | 20-03-20 | 16:36
14 Sherlock Holmes
50 Life of Pi
56 Autumn in New York
51 The Postman always rings twice
🚂🚂✈️✈️🚗🚗
Treintjes, vliegtuigjes & autootjes.
@keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:50:
Heel goed!
41 four weddings and a funeral
Ah ja ^^
Up nr 28
23 Forest Gump
36. The devil wears Prada
*VHS-verzameling Tiroler-film-titels doorkijken gaat doen.*
17. Slumdog millionaire hookers
45. The Good The Bad and The Ugly.
41. four weddings and a funeral.
56. Autumn in New York
41 Debbie does Dallas
45 The good, the bad and the ugly.
6. Red melons and anal eggs xxx
10. A Fish called Wanda
Finding Nemo
42 Ghostbusters
31 mr & mrs smith
56, Autumn in New York
32: Saturday night beaver
Jezus wat kudt dit
Hoezo? Kijk je geen films?
Ben jij Floris van Ballegooyen van Vindicat?
🖕
Lol
@JJMS | 20-03-20 | 16:46: voordat ik een Joris krijg.
De film Fuck uit 2005.
10 finding nemo
Dancing with wolves
34 Groundhog Day
49. Gorilla's in the mist
41. Blood daimond
3. Marry Poppins
8. Brook back mountain
13. ET
10. Finding Nemo
4. Horse Wisperer
32. TED
50. De Mooiweer Fietser.
45. The good, the bad en the Klaver
Deep throat
4. 1 guy 1 horse
Ken uw klassiekers: het is "Two girls, one cup" en "Two guys, one horse". Alleen de laatste film was niet zo'n kaskraker omdat de ontvangende hoofdrolspeler het paard niet overleefde...
Oh ja. Haalde hem door de war met 1 man, 1 jar.
Vandaag mijn lok down gedaan maar zonder haarlak blijft het niet goed zitten.
Kuifje_bij_de_Haararchitekt?
🍆😲🤮
Deep throat
lol
@Mayka.Lovelace | 20-03-20 | 17:02:
Ah, het zusje van Linda ziet ik.
AIVD had weer helemaal nix te doen blijkbaar
Dirty dancing
Nrs. 1 t/m 10 - Foek Joe
26 Lord Of The Rings
44. The Englishman who climbed up a hill and walked down a mountain. Of zo.
38. Edward Scissorhands
6. fried green tomatoes
🖕🏿Ik doe ff niet mee.
Ben niet goed in spelletjes.
Bovendien wordt mijn overbuurman opgehaald met de ambulance.
Alles en iedereen ingepakt + beademing....
Sterkte Theo!
Ach, volgens sommige maar een griepje. Sterkte voor jou en Theo!
🚂🚂✈️✈️🚗🚗
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:47:
Oeps was als tegel bedoeld
@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:47:
P, T & A!
👨🏼🦳🚑🏥
Thx Indo.
Leuke film, Papa....
:-) ;-)
Aanschouw de uitvinding van de eeuw: de Smiley. Kan door alle rassen, genders, religies, gewichtsgroepen, klassen, enz. gebruikt worden.
Sexloos en kleurloos. Precies zoals de bedoeling is.
1. Life of Pi
53 = Free Willem-Alexander. Deze heb ik zeker goed...
26 the wedding singer?
48. dance with the wolfs
1 (de onderste dan hè, die onder 59). Life of Pi
8 brokeback mountain
of Bareback Mountain.
27. Sixth Sense
8. brokeback mountain
Die heeft Rob Jetten op DVD.
29 You got mail
Nummer 1 is die film met die jongen in die boot met die tijger erbij. Kom, hoe heette die nog maar?
The Boy, The Boat and the Tiger.
Boy, tiger, boat ?
@Kapitein Sjaak Mus | 20-03-20 | 16:42:
Nee, het goede antwoord staat op 16:42.
Life of Pi
36 Devil Wears Prada
10 Big Fish
4 The Horse Whisperer
2. silence of the lambs
Ghostbusters
Ghostsbusters
🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Twelve monkeys
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Ocean's 11, 12 en 13
42
42. Rutte heeft tijdens de persco al aangegeven dat hij niet onmisbaar is.
Dat is een begin. Daarna zei hij "Maar u bent nog niet van mij af.".
Dat lijkt me een bedreiging.
42 is altijd het goede antwoord.
33 psycho
28 up
4. Ed the talking horse
10. Finding Nemo
18 Supersize me
54. Backdoor sluts 38
Makes Crotch Capers 3 look like Naughy Nurses 2.
I like your thoughts! Maar ik denk toch Dirty Dancing
Alle 60 dumb and dumber
🤡&🙆🏿♂️
Bassie&Adriaan?
41. Bridget, the movie
Nee, four weddings and a funeral.
@Stijlicoon | 20-03-20 | 16:41: Klopt, das de naam voor de Amerikaanse markt. Gaat dus over 'onze' Bridget M.
24) 14 Hours
13. E.T.
4. The horse whisperer?
41. Lord of the Cockring?
41 Diamonds are forever
1 breakfast at Tiffany's
Nummer 10 is fout, dat is geen driebandanemoonvis maar een geelgestreepte kuifbandcyclide.
13 = E.T.
Walking on clouds
33 psycho
(ik vind dit leuk! Effe geen depressie)
41 four weddings and a funeral.
Dramatisch slecht hier in.
Nee tieft op
34: Groundhog Day, 38 Edward Scissorhands.
Finding nemo
😷+✈️=🚷
Dead men walking...
Last maar...
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
A clockwork orange?
HIer : 🕗🍊
23 Forrest Gump
10 Finding Nemo
47 The Matrix
34. Groundhog day.
40.
Jantje lacht, Jantje huilt.
Training Day misschien maar dat zou wel heel cryptisch zijn.
38. Edward Scissorhands.
42 Ghostbusters
48 Dances with wolves
2. Silence of the Lambs?
Jupp :)
Als "Lesbische sletjes 12" er niet bijstaat is het niet compleet...
Sterkte alvast GU.
53 Free Willy ?
36. Devil with Prada.
Wears
Its The Devil Wears Prada, een prachtmovie.
Anna Hathaway, slecht gekleed, komt na een kledingadvies binnenstappen met die waanzinnige Chanel crotchboots. Collegaatjes jalours, want t staat gewoon goed.
Goed dat ie in t rijtje zit.
REAGEER OOK