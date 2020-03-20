GeenStijl
En dan nu ff een stom raadspelletje

Emoji's zijn kudt maar dat is corona ook en als je moet kiezen, dan liever emoji's. We gaan films raden! En je mag VOOR 1 KEER ook je eigen film-emoji-rebussen maken.

De eerste die ze alle 60 raadt, krijgt van ons een Pathé Thuis kadokaart van 50 piek want waarom ook niet, we moeten hier toch samen doorheen hè. And you're gonna need a bigger streaming library 🦈

 20-03-20 | 16:35

😠🐦🐤🦆

Mr. Happy | 20-03-20 | 19:50

24: 3 hours

Reaguurdeskundige | 20-03-20 | 18:51

41. Lord of the Rings.

Turambar | 20-03-20 | 18:49

Waarom wordt 13 aan E.T. gekoppeld? Ik zie nog 3 plaatjes..

Reaguurdeskundige | 20-03-20 | 18:33 | 4

@Nogood Boyo | 20-03-20 | 18:34: Volgens IMDB is dat een video game, geen film. Bovendien ontbreekt er dan nog steeds 1 plaatje.

Reaguurdeskundige | 20-03-20 | 18:40

Vooralsnog blijf ik bij E.T. the extraterrestrial (film). Wijsvinger komt als beeld in de film voor, "phone home" wordt gezegd.

Nogood Boyo | 20-03-20 | 18:48

@Reaguurdeskundige | 20-03-20 | 18:40: Wat NoGood Boyo zei, het is gewoon een film (en ook een videogame waar zelfs een docu over gemaakt is omdat hij nogal wat impact had maar dan negatief) en ET zat met zijn behoorlijke wijsvinger nogal omhoog te wijzen onderwijl mompelend 'phone home'.

Verminus | 20-03-20 | 19:45
1. 🤡 🎈

2. 👨‍🦽 👨🏿 🪂

3. ⚡️🏆 🔥

4. 👧 🌪️ 🧙 💦

5. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 😈 🌎

6. 🤵 💀 🐙 💍

7. 🏛️ 👇🏻

Vage_Ina_Schimmel | 20-03-20 | 18:31 | 7

3. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 19:19

6. Octopussy James Bond

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 19:20

Ehm.. ehm.. bij 2 kan ik emojis niet helemaal zien. En 5 mag Kluukluuk weer doen.

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 19:22
1. Breakfast at Tiffany's
2. The Silence of the Lambs
3. Mary Poppins
4. The Horse Whisperer
5. The Lake House
6. Fried Green Tomatoes
7. Memoirs of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Miss Daisy
10. Finding Nemo
11. Frozen
12. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Everything Is Illuminated
16. Shrek
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize me
19. Rat Race
20. Gone with the Wind
21. The Graduate
22. The Color of Money
23. The Blair Witch Project
24. 14 Hours
25. Planet of the Apes
26. Lord of the Rings
27. The Sixth Sense
28. UP
29. You've Got Mail
30. Les Misérables
31. Mr. & Mrs. Smith
32. Ted
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch Me If You Can
36. The Devil Wears Prada
37. The Ages of Love
38. Edward Scissorhands
39. Twilight
40. Crying with Laughter
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain
45. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46. The Wave
47. The Matrix
48. Dances with Wolves
49. Gorillas in the Mist
50. Breaking Away
51. The Postman Always Rings Twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill a Mockingbird
56. Autumn in New York
57. Zero Dark Thirty
58. A Walk in the Clouds
59. Miracle of Marcelino
60. Life of Pi

Vage_Ina_Schimmel | 20-03-20 | 18:14 | 7

Stop de tijd ⌚

NumbNuts | 20-03-20 | 18:43

Groundhogday had ik ook! Eindelijk mijn gelijke getroffen 👍

Brintabever | 20-03-20 | 18:47

Echt wauw, maar die aivd kerst puzzel vond ik ook best moeilijk.

Verminus | 20-03-20 | 19:50
✈️✈️🚞🚞🚙🚙

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 18:13 | 1

Plains, trains and automobiles.

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 18:22

🇮🇹💵🗄🚙🚙🚙🚓

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 18:06 | 2

Italian Job, maar bedoelde met 👨‍🦳 💂of 🏋️🗽

Mellita, domi adsum. | 20-03-20 | 18:58

@Mellita, domi adsum. | 20-03-20 | 18:58: Bingo! Met Marky mark "Im a peacock" Wahlberg.

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 19:23

🦠

Outbreak met Dustin Hoffman

severalminutes | 20-03-20 | 18:03

Haha deze moest het zijn sorry
1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s
2. The Silence of The Lambs
3. Marry Poppins
4. The Horse Whisperer
5. The Lake House
6. Fried Green Tomatoes
7. Memories of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Mrs. Daisy
10. Finding Nemo of Big Fish
11. Frozen
12. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Sunflower
16. Shrek
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
20. De Marathon
21. The Graduate
22. The Color Of Money
23. Forrest Gump
24. 14 Hours
25. Planet Of The Apes
26. Lord of the Rings of The Wedding Singer
27. Sixth Sence
28. UP
29. You’ve got Mail
30. Les Misserables
31. Young Guns
32. TED
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch Me If You Can
36. The Devil Wears Prada
37. The Ages of Love
38. Edward Scissorhands
39. Twillight
40. Crying with Laughter
41. Four Weddings And A Funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain
45. The Good The Bad And The Ugly
46. The Wave
47. The Matrix
48. Dances With Wolves
49. Gorillas In The Mist
50. Life of Pi?
51. The Postmen Always Rings Twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill A Mockingbird
56. Autumn In New York
57. Patiënt Zero
58. A Walk In The Clouds
59. The Irishman
60./1. Life of Pi

No_Code | 20-03-20 | 17:59 | 2

Allemaal fout = 1/60 Is Pruimenbloesem.

Ekster Oog3274 | 20-03-20 | 18:03

@Ekster Oog3274 | 20-03-20 | 18:03:

Ken je klassiekers.

djs | 20-03-20 | 18:12

1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s
2. The Silence of The Lambs
3. Marry Poppins of The Avengers
4. The Horse Whisperer
5. The Lake House
6. Fried Green Tomatoes
7. Memories of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Mrs. Daisy
10. Finding Nemo of Big Fish
11. Frozen
12. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Sunflower? Of All Those Sunflowers?
16. Shrek
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
20. De Marathon
21. The Graduate
22. The Color Of Money
23. Forrest Gump
24. 14 Hours?
25. Planet Of The Apes
26. Lord of the Rings of The Wedding Singer
27. Sixth Sence
28. UP
29. You’ve got Mail
30. Les Misserables
31. Young Guns
32. Saturday Night Fever of TED
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch Me If You Can
36. The Devil Wears Prada of Assepoester
37. The Ages of Love?
38. Edward Scissorhands
39. Twillight
40. Crying with Laughter
41. Four Weddings And A Funeral of Diamonds Are Forever
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain
45. The Good The Bad And The Ugly
46. The Wave
47. The Matrix
48. Dances With Wolves
49. Gorillas In The Mist
50. Life of Pi?
51. The Postmen Always Rings Twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill A Mockingbird
56. Autumn In New York
57. Patiënt Zero
58. A Walk In The Clouds
59. The Irishman
60./1. Life of Pi

No_Code | 20-03-20 | 17:57

43. For your eyes only

lospitufos | 20-03-20 | 17:57

🇺🇸 🌹 💁 🌹

Urotsokudoji | 20-03-20 | 17:50 | 3

American Beauty?

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:56

Zonder te spieken:

1 Breakfast at Tiffany's
2 Silence of the Lambs
3
4 A Man called Horse
5
6 Fried Green Tomatoes
7
8 Brokeback Mountain
9 Crash
10 Finding Nemo
11 Fucking Amal
12
13 E.T.
14
15
16
17
18 Supersiza me
19 The Rat Race
20 Gone with the Wind
21 Of Human Bondage
22
23 The Blair Witch Project
24 Network
25
26
27
28
29 You've got Mail
30 La Vie en Rose
31 Zodiac
32
33 Psycho
34 Groundhog Day
35
36
37 On Golden Pond
38 Edward Scissorhands
39
40
41 Four Weddings and a Funeral
42 Ghostbusters
43 Escape Plan
44 Notting Hill
45
48
47 Prozac Nation
48 Dances with Wolves
49 Gorilla's in the Mist
50
51 The Mailman always rings twice
52
53 Free Willy
54 Pink Flamingo
55 To kill a Mockingbird
56
57
58
59
Die laatste

Deze is leuk, maar rebussen zijn nu eenmaal tricky. De winnaar veel plezier!

Hetkanverkeren | 20-03-20 | 17:49 | 2

Toch een heel eind gekomen, chapeau!

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:59

Maar nu de echte vraag;

Staat 'Contagion' er ook tussen...?

Witte_Willem | 20-03-20 | 17:46

1.
2. Silvence of the Lmabs
3. Mary Poppins
4. The Horse Whisperer
5.
6. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes
7.
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Stop or my mom will shoot
10. Finding Nemo
11.
12.
13. E.T.
14. Sherlock Holmes
15. Signs.
16 Shrek
17
18 Clerks 2?
19
20 Forest Gump
21
22 50 Shades
23 Blair Witch Project
24 Seven Years in Tibet
25 Cast Away
26
27 The sixth sense
28 Up!
29
30 Amelie
31 Zodiak
32
33 Psycho
34 Groundhog Day
35
36 Devil wears Prada
37
38 Edward Scissorhands
39 Twilight: Dark Moon
40
41 Four weddings and a funeral
42 Ghostbusters
43
44
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46 Surf's up
47 The Matrix
48 Dances with Wolves
49
51 The mailman always rings twice
52
53 Free Willy
54 Dirty Dancing
56
57
58
59
1 Life of Pi

rodeolifant | 20-03-20 | 17:43 | 1

silvence of the labms is vout

Brintabever | 20-03-20 | 18:49
-weggejorist-
grapo | 20-03-20 | 17:37 | 2

Is er ook en porno uitvoering? Deze zijn veel te moeilijk.

roevka | 20-03-20 | 17:35 | 2

👷‍♀️🚪🛎👩⁉️🔞
Geen expliciete plaatjes, helaas.

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:43

@Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:43: of een trio 🍑🍆🍆

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:58

59. The Messiah

impy | 20-03-20 | 17:34

57: Lion

deoudererijperevrouw | 20-03-20 | 17:34

3: Nanny McPhee

area357 | 20-03-20 | 17:33 | 1

Nee, Marry Poppins gek!

Noltie | 20-03-20 | 17:37

4 The Horse Whisperer?
41 The Ring?
34 Groundhog Day
29 Loveletters

Moeilijk hoor, maar echt heel leuk!
Ik ga nu verder puzzelen en de boel aanvullen.

Nuuk | 20-03-20 | 17:33

59: Miracle of Marcelino

Antwerpen19 | 20-03-20 | 17:33

1. Breakfast at tiffany's
2. Silence of the lambs
3. Marry Poppins
4. Horse whisperer
7. Memoirs of a geisha
8. Brokeback mountain
9. Driving miss daisy
10. Finding nemo
13. ET
14. Sherlock Holmes
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Supersize me
19. Stuart Little
20. De marathon
21. Legally blonde
23. Forrest gump
24. The hours
27. Sixth sense
28. Up
29. You've got mail
30. Les miserables
31. Natural born killers
32. Ted
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog day
35. Catch me if you can
36. The devil wears prada
38. Edward scissorhands
39. Twilight
41. Four weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes wide shut
45. The good, the bad, the guly
47. The matrix
48. Dances with wolves
49. Gorillas in the mist
51. The postman always rings twice
53. Free willy
54. Dirty dancing
55. To kill a mockingbird
56. Autumn in new york
60/1. Life of pie

luistukvreten | 20-03-20 | 17:33 | 2

Lekker gegoogeld, jij lui stuk vreten.

Noltie | 20-03-20 | 17:38

23 fout gegoogeld is blair witch project

grapo | 20-03-20 | 17:40

1. Uncut gems
2. Silence of the Lambs
3. The Avengers
4. The Horse whisperer
6. Fried green tomatoes
7. Memories of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Miss Daisy.
10 . Finding Nemo
11. Frozen
12. One flew over the cuckoo's nest
13. E.T
14. Sherlock Holmes
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
21. The Graduate
22. The Colour of Money
23. Forrest Gump
27. The Sithh Sense
28. UP
29. You've got mail
30. Les Miserables
32. TED
33. Psycho
34. Groundhog Day
35. Catch me if you can
36: The devil wears Prada
38 . Edward Scissorhands
39. Twilight
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46. The Wave
47 The Matrix
48. Dances with Wolves
51. The postman always rings twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill a Mockingbird
56. Autumn in New York
57. Patient zero
58. Rainman
59.
60. Life of Pi

Als winnaar doneer dan maar voor 50€ mondkapjes aan ziekenhuizen. Winnaar heeft geen Pathé nodig want alles al gezien!

Michiel85 | 20-03-20 | 17:30

🩳✂️✂️

Barbarous_Relic | 20-03-20 | 17:29 | 2

Shortcut.

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:34

🕴🌔🚶‍♂️

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:29 | 2

Dark Side Of The Moon.

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:35

9 Driving Miss Daisy

Lt-Kol Kilgore | 20-03-20 | 17:27

13 ET (phone home)

Lt-Kol Kilgore | 20-03-20 | 17:26

🇵🇱🟦⬜ 🟥

Barbarous_Relic | 20-03-20 | 17:26 | 1

Blanc uit “Trois coleurs: Bleu, Blanc, Rouge”

TheseDays00 | 20-03-20 | 18:12

🐺🧱🛣️

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:26 | 2

The wolf of wallstreet! Stop de tijd.

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:31

🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵

RideFreeOrDie | 20-03-20 | 17:24 | 1

12 monkeys. Documentaire inmiddels

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:25

44: an Englishman who went up a hill and came down a mountain

area357 | 20-03-20 | 17:23 | 1

EINDELIJK! Dank je

Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 17:46

🦸

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:21

🐿🧻🧻

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:21

De AIVD kerstpuzzel is er niks bij.

Leptob | 20-03-20 | 17:21

46. Point Break?

Kees Maf | 20-03-20 | 17:19

🤡
🤡🤡

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:19 | 1

It
It2
Geen winnaar😓

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 18:15

Doe maar een ( . )( . ) filmpje. (was best grappig way back met netsend)

Hatröss | 20-03-20 | 17:19

🦖🏕️🏞️

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:18 | 2

Jurrasic Park?

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:20

🥳👣

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:18 | 2

Happy feet?

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:20

🐴🤫

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:16 | 2

Silence of the horses

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:21

@Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:21: hehe
Horse whisperer

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:22

12 Angry Men:
😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Goodfella's:
😇😇
Star Wars:
⭐️💥
Interstellar:
🚄🌌
The Joker:
🤡
The Lion King:
🦁👑
Judgment Day:
⚖️📅
Grave of the Fireflies:
✝️🔥🦟🦟
Spiderman
🕷😎
Psycho:
🥴
Casablanca:
🏠⬜️
City Lights:
🏙💡💡💡
3 Idiots:
🤪🤪🤪

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:16

10. A Fish Called Wanda

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:16 | 2

Me wifi doet raar ....

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:17

@Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:17:
Ik heb al voor 10 jaar internet gehamsterd

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:27

10. A Fish Called Wanda

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:16

Welke hebben we nog niet?

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 17:15 | 3

Deze? --> 🚾🚾 🆘🆘 🚽🚽

Geil Kippetje | 20-03-20 | 17:18

1,

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:18

Ik moet pissen

flesje | 20-03-20 | 17:34

🌊🌊🌊 🌊🌊🌊

Barbarous_Relic | 20-03-20 | 17:15

Ok, een makkelijke.
🦠 🦠🦠 🦠🦠🦠🦠. 🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 (etc.)

Stormageddon | 20-03-20 | 17:14 | 4

Ebola

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:17

Oh, niet zo makkelijk dus.
Hint: Mrs. Robinson.

Stormageddon | 20-03-20 | 17:22
40. Laughter and Tears

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 17:14

6️⃣☀️7️⃣🌛

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:14 | 1

Six days seven nights

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:21

🟢📔

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:13 | 1

Ja, deze is moeilijk hè!

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:37

Een nieuwe video op YouTube van Pat Condell met de titel : "The Virus That Shames China"

Swieberj | 20-03-20 | 17:12 | 3

Welke is dat? nummer 44?

Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 17:12

Gezien en hij heeft weer helemaal gelijk.
Winny the Pooh mag wel eens verantwoording afleggen aan de wereld.

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:28

46: terug naar de kust

deoudererijperevrouw | 20-03-20 | 17:11

2. Silence of the Lambs
3. The Avengers
4. The Horse whisperer
7. Memoeries of a Geisha
8. Brokeback Mountain
9. Driving Miss Daisy.
10 . Finding Nemo
13. E.T
14. Sherlock Holmes
18. Supersize Me
19. Rat Race
21. The Graduate
22. The Colour of Money
23. Forrest Gump
27. The Sithh Sense
28. UP
29. You've got mail
30. Les Miserables
33. Psycho
34. Groudnhog Day
35. Catch me if you can (?)
36: The devil wears Prada
38 . Edward Scissorhands
39. Twilight
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
43. Eyes Wide Shut
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
46. The Wave (?)
47 The Matrix
48. Dances with Wolves
51. The postman allways rings twice
52. Footloose
53. Free Willy
54. Dirty Dancing
55. To Kill a Mockingbird
56. Autumn in New York
1. Life of Pi

En nu klaar ermee

robskedebobske | 20-03-20 | 17:11 | 2

Rob gaat door voor de Pathé kaartjes!

threeheadedmonkey | 20-03-20 | 17:15

Dit maar dan 23 veranderd in blair witch project. Stop de tijd.

grapo | 20-03-20 | 17:46

60. Sandokan, de tijger van Maleisië ^.^

Koffieleut | 20-03-20 | 17:11

48. Dancing Doggs

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 17:11

7️⃣

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:10 | 1

Uhhh... 😜

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:12

11 frozen

Michiel85 | 20-03-20 | 17:10

🖕🤫 Pinkeltje

Zure_gnoe | 20-03-20 | 17:10

58: A Walk in the Clouds (1995)

lospitufos | 20-03-20 | 17:10

23. run forest run

kantje_boord | 20-03-20 | 17:10

Die laatste 1 = Life of Pi

Paulzitineenkaul | 20-03-20 | 17:10

Deze met hint: 🤰👊🍫🍫🤷‍♂️
Hanx!

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:09 | 4

@Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:19: Life is like a box of chocalates, you never know what you're gonna get (Forrest Gump). Maar goede poging!

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:23

Life is a box of chocolates.
You never know... etc

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 17:23
Is dit de Vrijmibeau?

polgroningen | 20-03-20 | 17:09 | 1

Weer eens iets anders dan 🧻🦠🌡🧪

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:13

54. Dirty dancing.

LiniaalRectaal | 20-03-20 | 17:09

🦌🔫

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:09 | 3

Deerhunter! Mooie

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:14

Ah Bambi...

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:15

@Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:14: 🏆

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:18

De eerste die alle antwoorden heeft verzameld, wint.

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:09 | 1

Ok dan mag iemand anders ze verzamelen. Teveel moeite voor mij.

Michiel85 | 20-03-20 | 17:11

3 notting hill

Michiel85 | 20-03-20 | 17:08

58. Luke Skywalker

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 17:08

Zou mark hier ook mee bezig zijn nu? Is vast tijd voor na de AH sessie vandaag. Lekker puzzel doen totdat ie zich vanavond weer kan laten inspireren door Jensen en daarna weer fijn kan slapen....

Bali Lovert | 20-03-20 | 17:07 | 2

Niemand nog gehoord over het regelen en invliegen medisch personeel en extra bedden/noodhospitaals enz. Kan ook wel als het blijkt echt nodig te zijn. Rivm zegt dat t nog niet nodig is.... dus ja. Wij vinden het ook allemaal wel goed toch?

Bali Lovert | 20-03-20 | 17:09

@Bali Lovert | 20-03-20 | 17:09: Ja het rivm denkt als we 1000 bedden nodig hebben bellen we even en in een uur zijn ze er.

jan huppeldepup | 20-03-20 | 17:18

39 fucking twilight. Die ontbrak nog. Win ik nu?

Michiel85 | 20-03-20 | 17:07

Hoe krijg je in je tegel een emoji op je ipad? Lukt me niet.

deoudererijperevrouw | 20-03-20 | 17:07 | 1

Houden zo

polgroningen | 20-03-20 | 17:10

Geen idee. Ik haat emo`s maar I <3 GS

RickRD | 20-03-20 | 17:07

36 devil wears prada

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:07

🇮🇹✉️👨

Barbarous_Relic | 20-03-20 | 17:06

27. The 6th sense.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 17:06

60. PI

Dirk III | 20-03-20 | 17:06

1 Black diamonds
2 Silence of the Lambs
4 The horse wisperer
8 Brokeback mountain
9 Driving miss Daisy
10 Finding Nemo
13 E.T.
17 Slumdog millionaire
18 Supersize me
27 The sixt sense
28 Up!
32 TED
33 Psycho
34 Groundhog day
36 The devil wears Prada
38 Edward scissorhands
41 Four Weddings and a funeral
42 Ghostbusters
45 The good, the bad and the ugly
47 The matrix
48 Dances with Wolves
51 The mailman always knocks twice
53 Free Willy
60 Life of Pi

MFvGeel | 20-03-20 | 17:05 | 2

Wooowie 👍
Mary Poppins op 3

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:07

Applaus!

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:10

❤️🛳

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:05 | 2

Loveboat...

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:06

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:06: 🏆

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:07

42: Ghost Busters

Dirk III | 20-03-20 | 17:05

53 free Willy

tata1981 | 20-03-20 | 17:05

33 psycho.

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:04

1. Black Diamants
2. Silence of the Lambs
8. Brokeback Mountain
33. Psycho
38. Edward Scissorhand
45. The Mask
46. Perfect Storm
47. The Matrix
48. Dancing with Wolves
54. Dirty Dancing

johoost | 20-03-20 | 17:03

Effe een moeilijke voor de koelkast:
🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵🐵

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:03 | 4

Haha 12 monkeys. Leuk gedaan

Sceptische_autist | 20-03-20 | 17:04

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:04: Toch een koelkast voor jou! Afhalen bij gs graag.

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:10

12 Monkeys 🥳

johoost | 20-03-20 | 17:11
Het is vijf uur geweest, waar blijven de tieten?

Tapu | 20-03-20 | 17:03 | 5

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:05:⚽️🏀🏐⚾️🥎

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:13

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:15: Kwart cup?

VP732 | 20-03-20 | 17:23
👨🏿⛓️✂️

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:03 | 3

Django Unchained

Bootsjunge | 20-03-20 | 17:18

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:20: The Cup!

Bootsjunge | 20-03-20 | 17:28

Welke missen we nog?

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 17:02 | 2

Ik zit al een paar minuten te loeren op 44 nadat ik klaar was met 7

Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 17:04

Volgens mij al die schoenen. Nr. 52

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 17:06

26. Two weddings and a funeral.
43. Eyes wide open.
58. Rain man.

LiniaalRectaal | 20-03-20 | 17:02

2 is onjuist, had 🦇🐑🐑🐑
Kuzu zoekt vrouw moeten zijn.

Ab_de_Slam | 20-03-20 | 17:02

Nummer 1. staat er twee keer in. Bovenaan en onderaan.

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 17:02

17: Slumdog millionaires.

deoudererijperevrouw | 20-03-20 | 17:02

48. Dansen met de Wolven. Over het multiculturele leven.

Lorejas | 20-03-20 | 17:01

The 👹🥑

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:01 | 2

The devil's advocate 😃

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:03

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 17:03:
🏆

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:06

1. Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 17:01

Damn it Jim, I'm a filmliefhebber, not an emoji ontcijferaar.

threeheadedmonkey | 20-03-20 | 17:00

7. Memoirs of a Geisha?

Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 17:00

💦
Spetters

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:00

Rebus of cryptisch?

roxymusic | 20-03-20 | 16:59

43. Eyes wide shut.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:59

Ik zie trouwens dat jullie voor te weinig diversiteit hebben gekozen in de emoticons.

Earl_of_Doncaster | 20-03-20 | 16:59

🇹🇷🍌🍍

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:58 | 2

Turks Fruit

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 17:08

43. Eyes Wide Shut

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:58

9. Driving Miss Daisy.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:58

54: Last tango in Paris

bisbisbis | 20-03-20 | 16:58

Om het nog even af te maken:
24: About Time
27: The 6th Sense
29: You got Mail
36: The Devil wears Prada
43: Eyes wide shut
51: The Postman always rings twice
52: Footloose

knuddedier | 20-03-20 | 16:58

9: Driving miss Daisy. 36: The devil wears Prada.

deoudererijperevrouw | 20-03-20 | 16:58

Uit nieuwe data blijkt dat het virus zich veel langzamer verspreid in malaria landen.

Dat schijnt iets met chloroquine te maken te hebben.

Swieberj | 20-03-20 | 16:57 | 4

Is cloroquine niet iets om reuma te verzachten?

Sceptische_autist | 20-03-20 | 17:07

Niemand in indonesie slikt dagelijks dat spul hoor, dat ik weet. Ikzelf ook niet op de gilli’s trwijl t eigenlijk wel aan is geraden. Weet niet over die andere landen maar een muskietennet is nog steeds het meest haalbare voor de meesten.
Vitamine D/blootstelling zonlicht heeft er volgeens mij een hoop mee te maken.

Bali Lovert | 20-03-20 | 17:15

Waar heb je dat gelezen als ik vragen mag?

hoejeheette | 20-03-20 | 17:18
19 rat race

grhd | 20-03-20 | 16:57

51. The postman allways rings twice

Andersdenkend | 20-03-20 | 16:57

2. Is een echte Klassieker. Drie Schapen en hun Arabische Geitenhoeder.

Lorejas | 20-03-20 | 16:56

22. The color of money

Jack Berenburg | 20-03-20 | 16:56

2. Silence of the lambs

JCAD | 20-03-20 | 16:56

54. Dirty Dancing.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:55

18: The day the virus hit MacDonalds

bisbisbis | 20-03-20 | 16:55

35 Catch me if you can

TheEgg | 20-03-20 | 16:55

op 2 dat benne schaoppe, geen lammekes

pigadaki | 20-03-20 | 16:54

Hou 's op met die oplossingen

Bebopalula | 20-03-20 | 16:54 | 2

Nee.

TheEgg | 20-03-20 | 16:55

Nah joh. Ik ben slecht in die dingen dus laat het over aan het personeel. Even verzamelen en insturen maar!

BootleggersSmurf | 20-03-20 | 17:04

55: To kill a mockingbird

Dick Luyenlomp | 20-03-20 | 16:54

👨👨👨👶

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:53 | 1

Three Men and a Baby

Bootsjunge | 20-03-20 | 17:19

5. You've got mail.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:53

Over twee jaar op Netflix: 🉐️☣=🚾+✝️

Djadja_Kolja | 20-03-20 | 16:53

55. To Kill a Mockingbird.

VanBukkem | 20-03-20 | 16:53

The horse whisperer 4

ik2! | 20-03-20 | 16:52

9: Driving miss daisy

Dick Luyenlomp | 20-03-20 | 16:52

1: Breakfast at Tiffany's??

bisbisbis | 20-03-20 | 16:52

57. Patient Zero

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:51

18 Super Size Me

kleinvrouwke | 20-03-20 | 16:51

21. Legally Blonde

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:51 | 2

Dacht The Graduate...

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:55

@Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:55: Heeft Dustin Hoffman zulke lippen?

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:59

8. Ziet er een beetje verdacht uit, twee mannen, een tent, en een berg...

nikolaos | 20-03-20 | 16:51 | 1

Bareback mountain?

Dick Luyenlomp | 20-03-20 | 16:53

55 to kill a mockingbird?

Jos Tiebent | 20-03-20 | 16:50

21. The Graduate.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:50

1 Life of Pi.

eef 47 | 20-03-20 | 16:50

2. the silence of the lambs

de euro middenweg | 20-03-20 | 16:50

41. Dianmonds are forever

nikolaos | 20-03-20 | 16:49

31 Young Guns

Dick Luyenlomp | 20-03-20 | 16:49

51 the postman always rings twice

Jos Tiebent | 20-03-20 | 16:49

17. Slumdog Millionaire

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:48

19 Ray Race

Super Grover | 20-03-20 | 16:48

4 horse whisperer

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 16:48

13 ET

Super Grover | 20-03-20 | 16:48

1 = koffie punten

2_amazing | 20-03-20 | 16:48

Geef het op. Heb alleen verstand van xxx movies. Buiten dat , de theatertjes waar ik kom accepteren geen pathé kadokaart.

AntonJansen | 20-03-20 | 16:48 | 1

Je mag hier ook zelf emoji-rebussen maken, doen wij het raden wel.

Abject | 20-03-20 | 16:50

54: Dirty Dancing

Dick Luyenlomp | 20-03-20 | 16:48


2. Silence of the Lambs
4. Horse whisperer
8. Brokeback Mountain
10 . Finding Nemo
11. Sneeuwitje (?)
13. E.T
18. Supersize Me
19. Stuart Little (?)
23. Forrest Gump
28. UP (Die ene van Disney)
30. Les Miserables
34. Groudnhog Day
36. Assepoester
38 . Edward Scissorhands
41. 4 Weddings and a funeral
42. Ghostbusters
45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
47 The Matrix
48. Dancing with Wolves
53. Free Willy
Bonusvraag: Life of Pi

Stop de Tijd

Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 16:48 | 5

Finalist geweest bij per seconde wijzer. Kan niet missen!

nietsdoenerT | 20-03-20 | 16:50

Ik zie dat ik 36 hoogstwaarschijnlijk fout heb en ben nog steeds twijfelachtig over 11 en 19
Leuk joh dit soort puzzels. Mogen ze wel vaker doen

Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 16:52

@Wc-kip | 20-03-20 | 16:52: Qua 36 lijkt deze mij logischer.

36. Devil with Prada.

TRUMP | 20-03-20 | 16:36

Abject | 20-03-20 | 16:59
14 Sherlock Holmes
50 Life of Pi
56 Autumn in New York
51 The Postman always rings twice

FrankVeer | 20-03-20 | 16:47

🚂🚂✈️✈️🚗🚗

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:47 | 2

Treintjes, vliegtuigjes & autootjes.

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:50

41 four weddings and a funeral

kleinvrouwke | 20-03-20 | 16:47 | 1

Ah ja ^^

nikolaos | 20-03-20 | 16:55

Up nr 28

allesofniks | 20-03-20 | 16:47

23 Forest Gump

Ad Hominem Tu Quoque | 20-03-20 | 16:47

36. The devil wears Prada

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:47

*VHS-verzameling Tiroler-film-titels doorkijken gaat doen.*

aflaatverkoper | 20-03-20 | 16:47

17. Slumdog millionaire hookers

elliquido | 20-03-20 | 16:47

45. The Good The Bad and The Ugly.

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:46

41. four weddings and a funeral.

de euro middenweg | 20-03-20 | 16:46

56. Autumn in New York

BLR | 20-03-20 | 16:46

41 Debbie does Dallas

Klik_hier | 20-03-20 | 16:45

45 The good, the bad and the ugly.

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:45

6. Red melons and anal eggs xxx

elliquido | 20-03-20 | 16:45

10. A Fish called Wanda

Ridde Rogter | 20-03-20 | 16:45 | 1

Finding Nemo

JJMS | 20-03-20 | 16:46

42 Ghostbusters

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:45

31 mr & mrs smith

ik2! | 20-03-20 | 16:45

56, Autumn in New York

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:45

32: Saturday night beaver

Lerp | 20-03-20 | 16:45

Jezus wat kudt dit

TDB | 20-03-20 | 16:45 | 2

Hoezo? Kijk je geen films?

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:45

Ben jij Floris van Ballegooyen van Vindicat?

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:46

🖕

Earl_of_Doncaster | 20-03-20 | 16:44 | 2

Lol

JJMS | 20-03-20 | 16:46

10 finding nemo

haatsmurfin | 20-03-20 | 16:44

Dancing with wolves

allesofniks | 20-03-20 | 16:44

34 Groundhog Day

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:44

49. Gorilla's in the mist

BLR | 20-03-20 | 16:44

41. Blood daimond
3. Marry Poppins
8. Brook back mountain
13. ET
10. Finding Nemo
4. Horse Wisperer
32. TED

Indoneesje | 20-03-20 | 16:44

50. De Mooiweer Fietser.

Piet Karbiet | 20-03-20 | 16:43

45. The good, the bad en the Klaver

Olleke | 20-03-20 | 16:43

Deep throat

Southpark | 20-03-20 | 16:43

4. 1 guy 1 horse

Ziekeconstipatie | 20-03-20 | 16:43 | 2

Ken uw klassiekers: het is "Two girls, one cup" en "Two guys, one horse". Alleen de laatste film was niet zo'n kaskraker omdat de ontvangende hoofdrolspeler het paard niet overleefde...

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:49

Oh ja. Haalde hem door de war met 1 man, 1 jar.

Ziekeconstipatie | 20-03-20 | 17:12

Vandaag mijn lok down gedaan maar zonder haarlak blijft het niet goed zitten.

Dutch_Holland | 20-03-20 | 16:43 | 1

Kuifje_bij_de_Haararchitekt?

Graaisnaaiert | 20-03-20 | 17:14

🍆😲🤮
Deep throat

Stijlicoon | 20-03-20 | 16:43 | 2

lol

Mayka.Lovelace | 20-03-20 | 17:02

AIVD had weer helemaal nix te doen blijkbaar

Tobi | 20-03-20 | 16:43

Dirty dancing

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 16:43

Nrs. 1 t/m 10 - Foek Joe

Ichneumonidae | 20-03-20 | 16:43

26 Lord Of The Rings

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:43

44. The Englishman who climbed up a hill and walked down a mountain. Of zo.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:43

38. Edward Scissorhands

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:42

6. fried green tomatoes

Olleke | 20-03-20 | 16:42

🖕🏿Ik doe ff niet mee.
Ben niet goed in spelletjes.
Bovendien wordt mijn overbuurman opgehaald met de ambulance.
Alles en iedereen ingepakt + beademing....
Sterkte Theo!

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 16:42 | 5

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:47:
Oeps was als tegel bedoeld

Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:48

@Papa Jones | 20-03-20 | 16:47:
P, T & A!

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:49

👨🏼‍🦳🚑🏥
Thx Indo.

Leuke film, Papa....

Ruimedenker | 20-03-20 | 16:52
:-) ;-)

Aanschouw de uitvinding van de eeuw: de Smiley. Kan door alle rassen, genders, religies, gewichtsgroepen, klassen, enz. gebruikt worden.

Varende_Reaguurder | 20-03-20 | 16:42 | 1

Sexloos en kleurloos. Precies zoals de bedoeling is.

JJMS | 20-03-20 | 16:48

1. Life of Pi

Piet Politiek | 20-03-20 | 16:42

53 = Free Willem-Alexander. Deze heb ik zeker goed...

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:42

26 the wedding singer?

Jos Tiebent | 20-03-20 | 16:42

48. dance with the wolfs

Roger-Rabbit | 20-03-20 | 16:41

1 (de onderste dan hè, die onder 59). Life of Pi

Coole.Site | 20-03-20 | 16:41

8 brokeback mountain

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 16:41 | 1

of Bareback Mountain.

Lt-Kol Kilgore | 20-03-20 | 17:28

27. Sixth Sense

Piet Politiek | 20-03-20 | 16:41

8. brokeback mountain

Olleke | 20-03-20 | 16:41 | 1

Die heeft Rob Jetten op DVD.

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:42

29 You got mail

Abject | 20-03-20 | 16:41

Nummer 1 is die film met die jongen in die boot met die tijger erbij. Kom, hoe heette die nog maar?

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:41 | 4

Boy, tiger, boat ?

AntonJansen | 20-03-20 | 16:42

@Kapitein Sjaak Mus | 20-03-20 | 16:42:

Nee, het goede antwoord staat op 16:42.

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:43

Life of Pi

cameltoe_joe | 20-03-20 | 16:43
36 Devil Wears Prada
10 Big Fish

je_zusje | 20-03-20 | 16:40

4 The Horse Whisperer

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:40

2. silence of the lambs

Olleke | 20-03-20 | 16:40

Ghostbusters

ik2! | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 1

Ghostsbusters

gebruikesrnaam | 20-03-20 | 16:41

🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈
Twelve monkeys

Stijlicoon | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 1

🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Ocean's 11, 12 en 13

HA BIER!1! | 20-03-20 | 17:08

42

polgroningen | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 2

42. Rutte heeft tijdens de persco al aangegeven dat hij niet onmisbaar is.

Dat is een begin. Daarna zei hij "Maar u bent nog niet van mij af.".

Dat lijkt me een bedreiging.

polgroningen | 20-03-20 | 16:42

42 is altijd het goede antwoord.

Kapitein Sjaak Mus | 20-03-20 | 16:43

33 psycho

cameltoe_joe | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 1

28 up

cameltoe_joe | 20-03-20 | 16:43

4. Ed the talking horse
10. Finding Nemo
18 Supersize me

FrankVeer | 20-03-20 | 16:40

54. Backdoor sluts 38

__dictatuur | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 2

Makes Crotch Capers 3 look like Naughy Nurses 2.

JWZ_JMK | 20-03-20 | 16:43

I like your thoughts! Maar ik denk toch Dirty Dancing

lux_scribae | 20-03-20 | 16:53

Alle 60 dumb and dumber

BeatsandRock | 20-03-20 | 16:40

🤡&🙆🏿‍♂️

RickTheDick | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 1

Bassie&Adriaan?

Abject | 20-03-20 | 16:54

41. Bridget, the movie

AntonJansen | 20-03-20 | 16:40 | 2

Nee, four weddings and a funeral.

Stijlicoon | 20-03-20 | 16:41

24) 14 Hours

nikolaos | 20-03-20 | 16:40

13. E.T.

Endoxa | 20-03-20 | 16:40

4. The horse whisperer?

Jos Tiebent | 20-03-20 | 16:39

41. Lord of the Cockring?

WellusNietus | 20-03-20 | 16:39

41 Diamonds are forever

Rudy Mentaie | 20-03-20 | 16:39

1 breakfast at Tiffany's

Kapitein Sjaak Mus | 20-03-20 | 16:39

Nummer 10 is fout, dat is geen driebandanemoonvis maar een geelgestreepte kuifbandcyclide.

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:39

13 = E.T.

Graaisnaaiert | 20-03-20 | 16:39

Walking on clouds

allesofniks | 20-03-20 | 16:39

33 psycho

(ik vind dit leuk! Effe geen depressie)

Abject | 20-03-20 | 16:39

41 four weddings and a funeral.
Dramatisch slecht hier in.

Wim Venijn | 20-03-20 | 16:39

Nee tieft op

BubbelWater | 20-03-20 | 16:38

34: Groundhog Day, 38 Edward Scissorhands.

Graaisnaaiert | 20-03-20 | 16:38

Finding nemo

allesofniks | 20-03-20 | 16:38

😷+✈️=🚷

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 16:38 | 1

Dead men walking...
Last maar...

Is dit nog nieuws? | 20-03-20 | 17:15

45 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

kneuterzak | 20-03-20 | 16:38

A clockwork orange?

Ridde Rogter | 20-03-20 | 16:38 | 1

HIer : 🕗🍊

Mr. Happy | 20-03-20 | 19:45

23 Forrest Gump

pdvd | 20-03-20 | 16:38

10 Finding Nemo

Rudy Mentaie | 20-03-20 | 16:38

47 The Matrix

Abject | 20-03-20 | 16:38

34. Groundhog day.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:38

40.
Jantje lacht, Jantje huilt.

Superior Bastard | 20-03-20 | 16:37 | 1

Training Day misschien maar dat zou wel heel cryptisch zijn.

nikolaos | 20-03-20 | 16:46

38. Edward Scissorhands.

Mr_Natural | 20-03-20 | 16:37

42 Ghostbusters

pdvd | 20-03-20 | 16:37

48 Dances with wolves

pdvd | 20-03-20 | 16:37

2. Silence of the Lambs?

Graaisnaaiert | 20-03-20 | 16:36 | 1

Jupp :)

nikolaos | 20-03-20 | 16:44

Als "Lesbische sletjes 12" er niet bijstaat is het niet compleet...

Klinisch dood | 20-03-20 | 16:36

Sterkte alvast GU.

keestelpro | 20-03-20 | 16:36

53 Free Willy ?

pdvd | 20-03-20 | 16:36

36. Devil with Prada.

TRUMP | 20-03-20 | 16:36 | 2

Wears

Krultang | 20-03-20 | 16:58

Its The Devil Wears Prada, een prachtmovie.
Anna Hathaway, slecht gekleed, komt na een kledingadvies binnenstappen met die waanzinnige Chanel crotchboots. Collegaatjes jalours, want t staat gewoon goed.
Goed dat ie in t rijtje zit.

hotnot | 20-03-20 | 17:02

