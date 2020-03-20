1. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

2. The Silence of The Lambs

3. Marry Poppins of The Avengers

4. The Horse Whisperer

5. The Lake House

6. Fried Green Tomatoes

7. Memories of a Geisha

8. Brokeback Mountain

9. Driving Mrs. Daisy

10. Finding Nemo of Big Fish

11. Frozen

12. One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

13. E.T.

14. Sherlock Holmes

15. Sunflower? Of All Those Sunflowers?

16. Shrek

17. Slumdog Millionaire

18. Supersize Me

19. Rat Race

20. De Marathon

21. The Graduate

22. The Color Of Money

23. Forrest Gump

24. 14 Hours?

25. Planet Of The Apes

26. Lord of the Rings of The Wedding Singer

27. Sixth Sence

28. UP

29. You’ve got Mail

30. Les Misserables

31. Young Guns

32. Saturday Night Fever of TED

33. Psycho

34. Groundhog Day

35. Catch Me If You Can

36. The Devil Wears Prada of Assepoester

37. The Ages of Love?

38. Edward Scissorhands

39. Twillight

40. Crying with Laughter

41. Four Weddings And A Funeral of Diamonds Are Forever

42. Ghostbusters

43. Eyes Wide Shut

44. The Englishmen who Climbed up a Hill but Came Down A Mountain

45. The Good The Bad And The Ugly

46. The Wave

47. The Matrix

48. Dances With Wolves

49. Gorillas In The Mist

50. Life of Pi?

51. The Postmen Always Rings Twice

52. Footloose

53. Free Willy

54. Dirty Dancing

55. To Kill A Mockingbird

56. Autumn In New York

57. Patiënt Zero

58. A Walk In The Clouds

59. The Irishman

60./1. Life of Pi

