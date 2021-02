Groucho Marx:

When I suppose you became a famous actor and you get merried somebody you like, would you be willing to quit acting and be a housewife and a mother?

She:

Well I think if you can keep your feet on the ground you can combine both. That's what I like to do.

Groucho Marx:

Well, if you keep your feet on the ground, you'll never be a mother.

m.youtube.com/watch?v=9R14fwado0A