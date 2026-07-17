Het is weekend - de vier zit in de klok

Nu ook echt voor iedereen & de rest van Nederland: zomervakantie. De sleurhut (Beyerland Vitesse 400-2) uit de stalling, Adilette-slippers aan de tenen, bier in de koeling, file op de Route du Soleil, klapband, ANWB, hitte, blauwalg, Kronenbourg, u kent het allemaal wel. Er is nieuwe muziek van Yard Act, Waylon Wyatt, The Menzingers, wat bonusmateriaal van Metallica en een gedicht van Novica Tadic. Vakantie makkers. Bijna. Prettig weekend.