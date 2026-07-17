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Nu echt zomervakantie VrijMiBo

Het is weekend - de vier zit in de klok

Nu ook echt voor iedereen & de rest van Nederland: zomervakantie. De sleurhut (Beyerland Vitesse 400-2) uit de stalling, Adilette-slippers aan de tenen, bier in de koeling, file op de Route du Soleil, klapband, ANWB, hitte, blauwalg, Kronenbourg, u kent het allemaal wel. Er is nieuwe muziek van Yard Act, Waylon Wyatt, The Menzingers, wat bonusmateriaal van Metallica en een gedicht van Novica Tadic. Vakantie makkers. Bijna. Prettig weekend.

Waylon Wyatt

Novica Tadic - Night Passes

Poor us, we are all kings
when we gaze at the starry sky.

The noise of the crowd grows faint
on the town square and in our blood.

The voice will re-enter the angel’s trumpet.
Once again hell will rise on its feet.

The Menzingers

Quicksand

Motionless in White

Bonus

@Mosterd | 17-07-26 | 16:01 | 55 reacties

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