Is it true that George Floyd pulled a gun on a pregnant lady?

Yes, it’s true. George Floyd was found guilty of burglary in Texas, around 2007. He was a member of a six men gang that broke into this woman’s home for the purpose of stealing her money. Floyd, being the biggest member of the group, was in charge of intimidating and assaulting the pregnant victim by threating to kill her and her baby if she did not cooperate with him and the other thieves. Yes, George Floyd was an evil criminal, certainly not a “gentle giant.”

Furthermore, Floyd was a drug addict who had a lot of deadly drugs in his system because he regularly consumed drugs, and committed petty crimes, like passing forged bills, presumably to help finance his drug addiction. He also resisted arrest, also due to drugs. During trial, the defense introduced expert testimony arguing that Floyd had so much fentanyl and other drugs in his body that it couldn’t have been medically determined what the actual cause of death was. The expert opinion was given by the former chief pathologist of Prince George County in Maryland, a high crime area, so the expert was well-familiar with violent deaths, causes of deaths, drug overdoses, and so forth. What I found interesting during trial was that Floyd was saying that he couldn’t breath even before the cops pinned him down to the ground, suggesting that he presumably experienced breathing difficulties before the police officer knelt on him. Ultimately, the jury sided with the prosecutor’s experts, presumably. We don’t actually know why the jury believed the prosecutors over the defense (jury deliberations are supposed to be secret). However, there’s some evidence that at least some jurors had already made up their minds about the incident.

