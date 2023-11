Het zal wel weer puur toeval zijn, poging twee.

President Biden belt met minister-president Wilders.

Son, I'm 81 years old, and you're grayer than me. How the hell did that happen?

I'm from Limburg sir.

What the hell? I thought you were from Holland! Goddamn you and and your stinky cheese!

Fuckfuckfuck, remind me again. why did I have to call you in the first place?

He's a pawn of the Kremlin, Sir.

Do we have kompromat on him with a bunch of pissing Russian whores?

Not exactly. sir. But we have him on tape wearing a keppeltje?

So. he's jewish?

Not exactly sir, he's from Limburg.

Greet, you still there?

Yes sir!

Clean your own gaddamn shit up. I don't have time for this. And give my kind regards to Vlad, the fucker.

I just don't need the competition.

Understood sir. Kind regards and all.