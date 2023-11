Lees en huiver, het officiële statement van de burgemeester van Londen, Sadiq Khan n.a.v. Remembrance Day:

MAYOR OF LONDON

I'd like to pay tribute to the Met Police who have dealt with a very difficult day with exceptional professionalism. The overwhelming majority of people who used their democratic right to protest on

the streets of London today did so peacefully. Sadly however, we have seen far-right thugs attacking the Police and some who have used the pro-Palestinian protest to spread hate and racism, including antisemitism. This is unacceptable as is attempting to intimidate politicians. The far-right have clearly been encouraged and emboldened by what they have heard this week, including from senior politicians like the Home Secretary. I hope everyone takes the time to reflect on the impact their words and actions can have on others.

The Met have my full support in taking action, without fear or favour, against those who broke the law. I continue to support

them in taking a zero-tolerance approach against anyone found committing violent offences or spreading hate.

Mayor of London

SADIQ KHAN