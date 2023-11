It was one of those days when it's a minute away from snowing and there's this electricity in the air, you can almost hear it. Right? And this pages from the koran wheee just dancing with me. Like a little kid begging me to play with it. For 30 seconds. That's the day I realized that there was this entire life behind things, and this incredibly benevolent force that wanted me to know there was no reason to be afraid, ever. Video's a poor excuse, I know. But it helps me remember... I need to remember... Sometimes there's so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can't take it, and my heart is just going to cave in.