Niet meer schijnt. En Sony ook niet meer.

McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017.

In 2017, McCartney got back the copyrights to the Beatles catalog of songs in a private settlement with Sony ATV, which had owned them for years. McCartney had been battling for years to regain the copyright of songs he wrote with band members John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.