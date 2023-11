Over de betrouwbaarheid van de dodenaantallen, bron AP :What is Gaza’s Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war’s death toll?

"Yet the Gaza-based Ministry of Health — an agency in the Hamas-controlled government — continues to tally casualty numbers. It released its first detailed report on the casualties Thursday, giving names, ID numbers, ages and gender for Palestinians it says have been killed. "

"The United Nations and other international institutions and experts, as well as Palestinian authorities in the West Bank — rivals of Hamas — say the Gaza ministry has long made a good-faith effort to account for the dead under the most difficult conditions."

"In previous wars, the ministry’s counts have held up to U.N. scrutiny, independent investigations and even Israel’s tallies."