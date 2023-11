:

Even de lyrics erbij omdat geen hond dit gaat luisteren ;)

.

An amalgamation in a situation of crisis

We are the brotherhood

The final solution

We must defy and we will rectify injustice

Those who evade the law.

Will answer to us.

Bound to asses the evidence provided.

Guilty or innocent

Without prejudice

Then to sanction the elimination of perpetrators

An eye for an eye.

Judge and jury to fight

The pollution of society

As brothers,

United in a common cause

We take the law in our own hands

Disillusioned with legality

A technicality and a killer is

Freed by our system

We shall seek retribution

As kindred spirits we will

Congregate and in union

Condemn those who violate

The sanctity of life

Judge and jury to fight

The pollution of society

As brothers,

United in a common cause

We take the law in our own hands

Disillusioned with legality