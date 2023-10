Candlemass - Solitude

www.youtube.com/watch?v=woe_4gkS4XU

I'm sitting here alone in darkness, waiting to be free

Lonely and forlorn I am crying

I long for my time to come, death means just life

Please let me die in solitude

Hate is my only friend, pain is my father

Torment is delight to me

Death is my sanctuary, I seek it with pleasure

Please let me die in solitude

Receive my sacrifice, my lifeblood is exhausted

No one gave me love and understanding

Hear these words, vilifiers and pretenders

Please let me die in solitude

Earth to earth

Ashes to ashes

And dust to...

Earth to earth

Ashes to ashes

And dust to dust

Sitting here alone in darkness, waiting to be free

Lonely and forlorn I am crying

I long for my time to come, death means just life

Please let me die in solitude

Earth to earth

Ashes to ashes

And dust to...

Earth to earth

Ashes to ashes

And dust to...

Earth to earth

Ashes to ashes

And dust to...

Earth to earth

Ashes to ashes

And dust to dust

And please let me die in solitude