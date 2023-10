O ja, kwam gister dit tegen, ff een copypasta als dat okay is, mods:

A photo of school shooter Brenda Ann Spencer being arrested after shooting at an elementary school in 1979

Brenda Spencer was a 16-year-old girl from San Diego, California. Her parents were divorced, and her father was an alcoholic.

Brenda showed exceptional photography skills and won awards for her work but took little interest in school, with one teacher claiming that she always had to check on Brenda to ensure she was not sleeping in class.

It was discovered later in custody that she suffered an injury to her frontal lobe, which she acquired during a bicycle accident. She was also suicidal around this time too.

It has also been said that Brenda had been sexually abused by her father, though there was no evidence presented by Brenda for this accusation despite it being brought to the attention of the police.

During the summer of 1978, she started hunting birds in her neighborhood. She was also arrested for shooting a BB gun out her window and for burglary.

Neighbors also reported that she abused cats and dogs in the local area. Brenda was psychologically assessed, and she was found to be depressed.

That Christmas, her dad bought her a Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle with a telescopic sight and 500 rounds of ammunition. Spencer said in an interview, "I asked for a radio, and he bought me a gun." When asked why he had done that, she answered, "I felt like he wanted me to kill myself."

On Monday morning, January 29th, 1979, while children were waiting outside Grover Cleveland Elementary, Spencer began firing at them with the Ruger out of her bedroom window across the street.

She shot and killed the principal and the school's custodian, who were both shielding and helping the children get to cover.

No children were killed. Police arrested her after a standoff that lasted a few hours.

When asked why she did it, she said:

"I don't like Mondays. This livens up the day."

She is serving her sentence in the California correctional facility for women. She is a rare example of a female school shooter.

Kimberly Forsythe (@NewWrldOptimist):

"It was discovered later in custody that she suffered an injury to her frontal lobe, which she acquired during a bicycle accident." There are many examples of violent behavior being caused by injury or even tumors pressing on certain areas of the brain. I've long been a proponent of scanning the brains of prisoners to determine a better understanding of the correlation/causation.

Cairidh Nicleoid (@cairidh):

There was a man started being attracted to children when he hadn’t been before. Assaulted his step daughter, got sent to psych prison. A dr there recognised symptoms he had, sent him for brain scan & he had a tumour. It was removed & he no longer felt attraction to children.

Kimberly Forsythe (@NewWrldOptimist):

I do believe that we can mitigate a lot of issues with proactive action. But, we focus too much on reactive action and punishment over understanding the root causes.