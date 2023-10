Enola Gay

You should have stayed at home yesterday

Ah-ha, words can't describe

The feeling and the way you lied

These games you play

They're going to end in more than tears some day

Ah-ha Enola Gay

It shouldn't ever have to end this way

It's 8:15

And that's the time that it's always been

We got your message on the radio

Conditions normal, and you're coming home

Enola Gay

Is mother proud of little boy today?

Ah-ha this kiss you give

It's never ever gonna to fade away

Enola Gay

You shouldn't ever have to live this way

Ah-ha Enola Gay

You should've faded our dreams away

It's 8:15

And that's the time that it's always been

We got your message on the radio

Conditions normal, and you're coming home

Enola Gay

Is mother proud of little boy today?

Ah-ha this kiss you give

It's never ever going to fade away

Bron: Musixmatch