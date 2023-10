Op de website van The Guardian lees ik:

'Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping held talks earlier on Wednesday, with the Russian leader being the guest of honour at China’s Belt and Road forum, AFP reports.

(...)

He said Xi had “suggested that we be alone, and we spoke eye to eye. That’s how it was, over a cup of tea.”'

"A cup of tea"... In combinatie met Poetin klinkt dat toch wel heel onheilspellend!