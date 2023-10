Ja, Fortuyn wist het wel, 21 jaar geleden alweer. Maar sinds die tijd is het alleen maar erger geworden. Sinds die tijd begonnen de ontelbare bloedige, islamitische aanslagen in West-Europa. Als je al deze beelden ziet uit de verschillende Europese (hoofd)steden, dan realiseer je je wat voor enorme vijfde colonne we hier in een halve eeuw tijd binnen hebben laten wandelen. En dat blijft doorgaan, want eindelijk eens de buitengrenzen afgrendelen tegen illegale immigratie (voornamelijk uit moslimlanden), ho maar. Dit kun je ongeveer verwachten bij een voortgaande, ongebreidelde massa-immigratie uit de islamitische wereld:

As long as the Muslim population remains around 1% of any given country they will be regarded as a peace-loving minority and not as a threat to anyone. In fact, they may be featured in articles and films, stereotyped for their colorful uniqueness.

At 2% and 3% they begin to proselytize from other ethnic minorities and disaffected groups with major recruiting from the jails and among street gangs.

From 5% on they exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. They will push for the introduction of halal (clean by Islamic standards) food, thereby securing food preparation jobs for Muslims. They will increase pressure on supermarket chains to feature it on their shelves — along with threats for failure to comply. (United States ). At this point, they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves under Sharia, the Islamic Law. The ultimate goal of Islam is not to convert the world but to establish Sharia law over the entire world.

When Muslims reach 10% of the population, they will increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions ( Paris –car-burnings) . Any non-Muslim action that offends Islam will result in uprisings and threats ( Amsterdam – Mohammed cartoons).

After reaching 20% expect hair-trigger rioting, jihad militia formations, sporadic killings and church and synagogue burning.

At 40% you will find widespread massacres, chronic terror attacks and ongoing militia warfare.

From 60% you may expect unfettered persecution of non-believers and other religions, sporadic ethnic cleansing (genocide), use of Sharia Law as a weapon and Jizya, the tax placed on infidels.

After 80% expect State run ethnic cleansing and genocide.

100% will usher in the peace of ‘Dar-es-Salaam’ — the Islamic House of Peace — there’s supposed to be peace because everybody is a Muslim.

Of course, that’s not the case. To satisfy their blood lust, Muslims then start killing each other for a variety of reasons.

It is good to remember that in many, many countries, such as France, the Muslim populations are centered around ghettos based on their ethnicity. Muslims do not integrate into the community at large. Therefore, they exercise more power than their national average would indicate.