Weten die fluimen wel iets over de geschiedenis? Het is altijd al terreur geweest met deze smeerlappen. Las nu weer dot een stel van die terroristenknuffelaars willen dat Timmermans en Klaver het enige goede dat ze in tijden hebben gezegd weer in moeten slikken van de terrorisme verheerlijkende achterban die als argument 'de historische context' aandragen. Hier is je historische context.

Sorry voor het lange plempje maar het is een moetlees. Overigens, ik wist dit ook niet, maar ik hou mijn mond dan ook meestal dicht.

TIL about the "Buraq Uprising", from 1929, Palestinians attacking Jews, with women and children as casualties. This was during British rule, before zionism or Israel, and happened due to fearing immigration.

People may be under the impression that Israel is made of European Jews, but half the Jewish population is Mizrahi, as in Jews from the Middle-East that were driven out of Arabic states, due to antisemitism or revenge for the formation of Israel. It has plenty of European Jews though, as nobody wanted them, not even after WW2. Some of them were sold like cattle to Israel, for example, by our communist leaders at that time.

Hamas doesn't really represent Palestinians, as they were driven out of West Bank. Or even Gaza, as they haven't had elections since 2006. Hamas are genuine terrorists, funded by Iran in order to prevent a peace treaty between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Therefore the both-sideism doesn't really make sense.

What's baffling is that Western's leftists have lost the plot, joining actual nazis at rallies where they are celebrating the beheading of babies or the raping and murdering of women, and where chanting "Gas the Jews" can be heard again.

There's no doubt in my mind now that anti-Zionism is just antisemitism. It's one thing to criticise Israel (for human rights violations or what have you), it's quite another to want to erase it from existence. Also, given everything else (Russia's war, etc.), I'm seriously wondering if we're at the dawn of WW3. This tought scares the bejesus out of me.

