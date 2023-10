Vlieland:

Vlieland is one of the West Frisian Islands in the Netherlands. It has a size of approximately 36.3 km² (14 square miles).

Gaza Strip:

The Gaza Strip is a narrow piece of land along the Mediterranean coast between Israel and Egypt. It covers an area of about 365 km² (141 square miles).

In comparison, the Gaza Strip is about 10 times larger than Vlieland in terms of land area.