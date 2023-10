"I—as a believer that Jesus of Nazareth, a Jew, the Christ of the Greeks, was the Anointed One of God (born of the seed of David, upon faith as Abraham has faith, and it was accounted to him for righteousness)—am grafted onto the true vine, and am one of the heirs of God's covenant with Israel." (J.Cash).

The man comes around - Johnny Cash

youtu.be/k9IfHDi-2EA?si=PTebbkM676McW...

Lyrics:

www.songteksten.nl/songteksten/615617...

Uitleg/verklaring:

wesleyanarminian.wordpress.com/2010/0...