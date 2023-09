"A spokesman for the betting site said: “Gen Zers feel quite strongly the phrase is past its sell-by date..."

Percentages?

"The demographics who disagreed with the phrase most were those aged 18 to 24, 37 percent against, and those who described their gender as ‘other’, 38 percent against."

Idd, "very strongly", lol

"The phrase ‘two fat ladies’ has been called to describe the number 88, but a new poll has found Brits find it outdated."

Maar de meeste niet, pik!

www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1816324/88-...