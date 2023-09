Naar verluid zijn er sabotage-acties op een vliegveld nabij Moskou uitgevoerd:

“Unidentified saboteurs blew up two airplanes and a helicopter in Moscow region on September 18. The sabotage reportedly took place at the Chkalovsky Air Base, where government planes, “doomsday” planes, and reconnaissance aircraft are based. Unidentified persons placed explosives on a closely guarded airfield and blew up An-148 and Il-20 aircraft (both belonging to the 354th Special Operations Aviation Regiment), as well as a Mi-28N helicopter, which had previously been actively engaged in shooting down attack drones. Due to the damage, quick repair is impossible. The helicopter’s tail section was damaged. Another An-148, which was parked next to the others, sustained minor damage.”

(Saillant detail, wijlen Prigozhin heeft tijdens zijn mars naar Moskou al een Il-22 neergehaald:

"The Il-20M is used for intelligence-gathering missions around the world, including over the Baltic Sea, the Sea of Japan, and the Mediterranean. One example was mistakenly shot down in September 2018 by Syrian air defenses, as you can read about here. Most of the Il-20M fleet is based at Chkalovsky, together with the Il-22 airborne command post version and derivatives. One Il-22 was shot down, apparently by the Wagner Group, during the attempted coup in Russia in June this year." (Nu nog maar 25 stuks over)

www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/claims-...

weet een reaguurder daar op te merken dat Poetins privé-jet daar ook staat.

"Narkie

17 hours ago

I have a new theory: rating the importance of russian air bases by the number of hangers on site. Chkalovsky has 6, which is more than I've seen at major strategic bomber bases like Engels.

Looking at the imagery from google earth you can see Vlad's private Jet along with the doomsday plane sitting at the northern end of the runway, ready for immediate takeoff (below), and even the S300/400 battery sitting between the taxiway and the flight line."

Mocht die tijdens de sabotage-actie er ook hebben gestaan, zou Poetin er verstandig aan doen een nieuwe aan te schaffen.