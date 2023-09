Wees blij dat de Russen er tenminste op jagen

Wolf Hunting 101: Debunking the Myths

The romantic image of wolves as gentle predators is misguided at best, and, at worst, downright dangerous.

The rather simplistic notion that wolves, as predators, serve an entirely benign and natural purpose by “removing” (God forbid we go as far as to say “killing”) sick and weak animals, is based largely on a frequently quoted study of Adolph Murie’s that was first published in the 1940′s. Several things must be made clear regarding this notion and Murie’s study.

Firstly, unlike almost every other predator in the wild, wolves can, given the opportunity, kill far more than they are capable of eating. As such, they stand out compared to other predators by wasting a large portion of their kills. You can only imagine the reaction of the aforementioned objectors if they discovered their friends were buying almost industrial quantities of meat only to then consign it to the trash! Should their opinion be any different of animals that are so wasteful?