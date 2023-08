Hank Williams III - Rebel Within

youtu.be/T5mxNy7Ytxk

Verse 1]

The bottle's gettin' lower again my friend

And the hard times are trying it's best to win

The bottle's gettin' lower again my friend

So let's get down loud and show the rebel within'

The bottle's gettin' lower again my friend

So do yourself a shot and let's start to sin

The bottle's gettin' lower again my friend

So let's light up a smoke and live hard 'til the end

[Bridge]

Yeah I'll do it right and you can do it wrong

Just look out darling 'cause you know I'm cock strong

You can do me right and I'll do you wrong

Look out darling 'cause I'm showing you the rebel within'

[Hook]

I'm drunk (again)

And stoned (again)

Let's fuck (again)

Till dawn (again)

I'm drunk (again)

And stoned (again)

Let's fuck (again)

'Til dawn